George and Amal Clooney’s savvy hack to parenting six-year-old twins Ella and Alexander

The Clooneys live in Lake Como with their twin children

George Clooney and Amal Clooney, the power couple known for their impactful careers and timeless elegance, have seamlessly formed a partnership when it comes to parenting their twins, Ella and Alexander, aged 6.

According to Us Weekly, the couple has masterfully navigated the joys of parenthood, sharing responsibilities and creating cherished family moments amidst their busy lives.

As summer envelopes Italy's Lake Como, where the Clooneys reside, George, 62, and Amal, 45, have been relishing quality time with their children.

The couple has orchestrated a well-balanced routine, alternating in taking the kids to various activities and expertly crafting their breakfast and lunches.

The love they share for cooking has infused mealtime with joy, creating a sense of togetherness that radiates through their family.

Amidst her role as a dedicated human rights lawyer, Amal has made the conscious decision to scale back her workload to fully embrace the season's end with her beloved family.

While she maintains her home office and continues to work on significant legal cases, both she and George are embracing the European way of life by intentionally taking August off from their professional commitments.

Their recent appearance at the 80th annual Venice Film Festival exemplifies their ability to balance their roles as parents and their dedication to their relationship.

The glamorous duo stepped out hand in hand, George wearing a navy polo and pinstripe pants, while Amal donned a white shift dress adorned with a black floral pattern and paired it with stylish black kitten heels.

Their love for Italy has been a consistent theme, from their enchanting summer sojourns in Lake Como to their picturesque wedding in Venice.

However, George humorously shared during a December 2020 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that their decision to raise their children part-time in Italy came with unexpected linguistic challenges.

He playfully revealed: "We did a really dumb thing, which is, they speak fluent Italian. I mean fluent Italian at 3 [years old]. But I don't speak Italian, my wife doesn't speak Italian, so we've armed them with a language."

This linguistic twist adds a touch of humor to their parenting journey, as their children respond in Italian even when instructed in English.

As the world navigated the complexities of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Clooneys found themselves reevaluating their priorities and redefining their approach to family time. In a candid conversation on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast in November 2021, George expressed the need to recalibrate their lives.

Despite their demanding careers, both George and Amal recognized the significance of being present for their children. He acknowledged: "[Amal and I] have to rethink how we're doing our lives.

“We're working a lot, both of us. She's working a tremendous amount as well. It doesn't mean we don't do a job... but we also have to make sure we're spending less time behind a computer or going on locations so that we can [be with our kids]."