Amal Clooney looks DWTS-ready in thigh-skimming dress and you should see her shoes

Amal Clooney can do no wrong in the style stakes and her latest appearance only goes to prove it.

The striking lawyer stepped out for dinner in New York this week in an ensemble which wouldn't look out of place on Dancing with the Stars.

Amal looked radiant in a shimmering mini-dress, giving off glitterball vibes, and she teamed her leggy outfit with a pair of sky-high, metallic and clear heels.

As elegant as ever, Amal wore a thigh-length tuxedo jacket over her dress and her long locks were worn loose and gently tumbled over her shoulders.

The 45-year-old philanthropist and human rights lawyer treated herself to a meal on the town after speaking at the United Nations General Assembly where she was all business in a suit.

Amal recently returned to the Big Apple after a dreamy summer at their main residence on Lake Como in Italy with her husband, George Clooney, 62, and their six-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.

© Shutterstock/SplashNews.com Amal Clooney didn't dine out with her husband George Clooney

Both parents have rejigged their careers a little over the past couple of years to make family more of a priority. In a candid conversation on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast in November 2021, George expressed the need to recalibrate their lives.

He acknowledged: "[Amal and I] have to rethink how we're doing our lives. "We're working a lot, both of us. She's working a tremendous amount as well.

Amal knows how to make a statement

"It doesn't mean we don't do a job... but we also have to make sure we're spending less time behind a computer or going on locations so that we can [be with our kids]."

They never share photos of their children, but on occassions, they have spoken about them and it sounds like they have quite the personalities.

© Jacopo Raule Amal and George are raising their children in Italy

During his chat on the podcast, George raved about his kids and said: "They're funny, and they pull pranks on me. I just look at them thinking, I couldn't be happier and I couldn't be more surprised at how happy I am."

Although he added: "The hard part is being 60 and just the sheer running around of it."

© Jacopo Raule Amal and George keep their children out of the spotlight

They adore their life in Italy, however, George made a surprising revelation about it during a December 2020 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

"We did a really dumb thing," he said. "Which is, they speak fluent Italian. I mean fluent Italian at 3 [years old]. But I don't speak Italian, my wife doesn't speak Italian, so we've armed them with a language."

Now, their children respond in Italian, even when instructed in English.

