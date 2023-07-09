Watch: Stacey Dooley reveals exactly how she entertains baby daughter Minnie backstage

The documentary filmmaker became a mum for the first time in January

Stacey Dooley delighted audiences across the country with her In Conversation With… tour which wrapped up last month - but it seems the documentary star is set to hit the stage again.

On Sunday, the former Strictly Come Dancing champion shared a candid photo of her and her daughter Minnie in what appeared to be a backstage dressing room. "Groupies" the radiant new mother captioned her Instagram Story, which showed her cradling her six-month-old whom she shares with partner Kevin Clifton.

© Instagram Stacey twinned with her baby daughter as they posed backstage

Baby Minnie twinned with her mum as the mummy-daughter duo rocked white T-shirts, with Stacey amping up the glamour in pink silk balloon tracksuit pants, retro trainers and a white cap.

The BBC star later shared a hilarious clip of her jumping up and down in a bid to entertain her mini-me. Take a look at her playful mum antics in the clip below...

WATCH: Stacey Dooley reveals the way she entertains her daughter Minnie backstage

"Me trying to keep my 6-month-old entertained," Stacey penned over her post.

It's not yet clear why the fiery-haired broadcast journalist was "backstage" with her daughter, but Stacey's videos come shortly after the star announced the return of her hugely-popular Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA docuseries.

© Instagram Stacey Dooley announced the news of her second series just six months after becoming a mum

The first season saw the British filmmaker head to the States to spend a week with families who live unconventional lives. In series one, Stacey met some parents who have a nine-year-old daughter who uploads gun content on YouTube, before meeting a couple with a 37-year age gap.

© Instagram Stacey and Kevin's daughter Minnie appears to have red hair like her mum

The return of the second series promises more of the same and will explore deeper into the different attitudes surrounding relationships, parenting, and money - and fans couldn't contain their excitement for the news.

© Instagram Stacey Dooley dotes on baby Minnie

"Can't wait to see, one of my favourite shows," one fan reacted, as another wrote: "YES! I love your docs… [sic] So interesting!"

Stacey and her partner, former Strictly dancer Kevin, welcomed their daughter Minnie in January this year.

© Instagram Stacey Dooley's polaroid of Kevin Clifton and baby Minnie

Announcing the news, Kevin posted a heart-warming photo of an envelope which read: "Minnie's parents".

© getty Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton attend the Strictly Ballroom after party

Doting mum Stacey echoed Kevin's post by reposting it alongside the caption: "Our Daughter is here. My little masterpiece! I'm COMPLETELY OBSESSED. Love you Minnie, Love you Kev x".