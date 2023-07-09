Watch: Stacey Dooley reveals exactly how she entertains baby daughter Minnie backstage

Stacey Dooley delighted audiences across the country with her In Conversation With… tour which wrapped up last month - but it seems the documentary star is set to hit the stage again.
On Sunday, the former Strictly Come Dancing champion shared a candid photo of her and her daughter Minnie in what appeared to be a backstage dressing room. "Groupies" the radiant new mother captioned her Instagram Story, which showed her cradling her six-month-old whom she shares with partner Kevin Clifton.
Baby Minnie twinned with her mum as the mummy-daughter duo rocked white T-shirts, with Stacey amping up the glamour in pink silk balloon tracksuit pants, retro trainers and a white cap.
The BBC star later shared a hilarious clip of her jumping up and down in a bid to entertain her mini-me. Take a look at her playful mum antics in the clip below...
"Me trying to keep my 6-month-old entertained," Stacey penned over her post.
It's not yet clear why the fiery-haired broadcast journalist was "backstage" with her daughter, but Stacey's videos come shortly after the star announced the return of her hugely-popular Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA docuseries.
The first season saw the British filmmaker head to the States to spend a week with families who live unconventional lives. In series one, Stacey met some parents who have a nine-year-old daughter who uploads gun content on YouTube, before meeting a couple with a 37-year age gap.
The return of the second series promises more of the same and will explore deeper into the different attitudes surrounding relationships, parenting, and money - and fans couldn't contain their excitement for the news.
"Can't wait to see, one of my favourite shows," one fan reacted, as another wrote: "YES! I love your docs… [sic] So interesting!"
Stacey and her partner, former Strictly dancer Kevin, welcomed their daughter Minnie in January this year.
Announcing the news, Kevin posted a heart-warming photo of an envelope which read: "Minnie's parents".
Doting mum Stacey echoed Kevin's post by reposting it alongside the caption: "Our Daughter is here. My little masterpiece! I'm COMPLETELY OBSESSED. Love you Minnie, Love you Kev x".