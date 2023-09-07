Kevin Clifton stuns with sweet photo of baby Minnie as he asks fans for help

Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley welcomed daughter Minnie in January 2023, and the couple have doted on her ever since. On Thursday, Kevin revealed he was spending some quality father-daughter time with Minnie at their family home.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer shared a sweet snap and video of his young girl enjoying an episode of In The Night Garden. The little tot was transfixed on the screen, staring intently at it as she sat on her father's lap. Next to the TV stood Minnie's pram and a rug with an inspiring message on it was laid out over the floor.

WATCH: Stacey Dooley's daughter Minnie is a 'tiny dancer' in adorable video

Sharing the photo, Kevin also asked his followers if they knew of other TV shows for youngsters, posting: "Any recommendations for shows Minnie might like? She's obsessed with Iggle Piggle @nightgardenhq."

Sharing advice, one fan penned: "Check out Miss Rachel, I believe she may only be found on YouTube. Not only does my granddaughter love her she has also learnt sign language through her. Oh and she's only 18 months!" while a second commented: "Bluey 100%. My 8 month old is obsessed."

© Instagram Minnie loved her show

A third added: "The Wiggles. Lots of songs, dancing, colour," while a fourth wrote: "Our little boy has always loved Moon and Me (Collywobble does give me nightmares though)."

However, a fifth warned against getting Minnie used to watching television and advised Kevin to "stick to books, puzzles and boxes of different shiny objects."

© Instagram Stacey and Kevin welcomed Minnie in January

Kevin and Stacey have shared several glimpses into their life as new parents, and have given fans plenty of insights into how the young girl is growing up, and Kevin couldn't have been prouder when Minnie began sitting upright whilst playing with toys.

Kevin has recently begun an extended leave from his professional duties and has vowed to be a stay-at-home dad and take care of daughter Minnie for the rest of the year.

© Instagram The young girl is already sitting upright

Announcing the plan earlier this year, he told Digital Spy: "It went Singin' in the Rain, Rock of Ages, The War of the Worlds, Burn the Floor, then I did The Games on ITV, Who Do You Think You Are? and then back to Singin' in the Rain on tour. Then I started rehearsals for Strictly Ballroom the day after I finished Singin' in the Rain.

"By the time I finish in mid-July it will have been a 10-month tour of Strictly Ballroom. So, since we came out of Covid it's just been back-to-back non-stop."

© Instagram Kevin and Stacey have decided not to share their daughter's face online

Explaining the reasons behind his decision, he added: "So, for the rest of this year I've decided I'm going to take a break from all performing work just to be a dad. I just don't want to miss any of Minnie. So, yeah, my plan is to take a break as soon as this contract finishes."

