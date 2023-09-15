Kevin Clifton captures look of love between Stacey Dooley and baby Minnie in heart-warming photo

Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley are doting parents to their seven-month-old daughter Minnie, and the young girl has been treated to many amazing sights during the family's recent holidays.

The pair have recently headed for a stunning beach location, and on Friday, Kevin shared the most stunning photo of his long-term partner holding their baby daughter and the filmmaker looked absolutely besotted with her daughter. Stacey looked down at her young daughter and the look of love was clear to see, as the star hid Minnie's face with an oversized sunhat.

Stacey looked stunning in a tan sleeveless shirt and pair of denim shorts. The mum-of-one was accessorised with a cap that kept her red hair in check and a pair of sunglasses alongside a silver wristwatch while Minnie was dressed in a white baby grow.

Kevin was also moved by the heart-warming photo and shared a simple caption that read: "@sjdooley & Minnie," alongside a red and orange heart emoji.

Fans loved the sweet moment, as one cooed: "Great picture and have a lovely holiday," and a second shared: "Minnie's becoming a much travelled young lady," while a third added: "It looks beautiful where you are." Many others shared heart emojis including Kevin and Stacey's former co-star, Dianne Buswell and the proud mum herself.

It seems to have been all change for Minnie recently, as Kevin and Stacey moved into a new home, and Stacey shared some impressive snaps of the property earlier in the week.

Amongst the pictures, was a jaw-dropping image of their swanky new dining room complete with gorgeous bay windows, a stone fireplace, decorative wall mouldings and a striking chandelier hanging above a large dining table.

On the walls, Stacey created a cosy ambiance with a bold khaki colour, whilst underfoot, the TV star added some warmth with rustic wooden floorboards. Elsewhere, the flame-haired beauty delighted fans with a sun-drenched picture of a quiet corner decked out with Scandi furniture and a giant asymmetrical mirror.

Fans and friends raced to heap praise on the mother-of-one, with fellow TV star Alex Jones writing: "It happened!!!!" followed by a trio of red heart emojis. One awestruck follower commented: "I hope every person seeing this post realises the hard work, sacrifice and selflessness you've have put into your career to achieve moments like this! Looks beautiful," while a second chimed in: "Beautiful and so much character."

A third remarked: "That window and the shutters are something else! Stunning," and a fourth sweetly added: "Minnie will have a whale of a time on that floor once she's mobile."