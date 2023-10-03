Princess Kate's secret meeting before Princess Charlotte's christening revealed

Princess Charlotte was christened on a beautiful sun-drenched day in July back in 2015.

The royal affair marked the first time the Prince and Princess of Wales had stepped out as a family of four; walking into St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham with their almost two-year-old son Prince George and two-month-old Princess Charlotte.

Princess Kate, dressed in a bespoke Alexander McQueen coat dress and feathered Jane Taylor hat, pushed her daughter in a vintage 'Millson' Silver Cross pram that was used by Queen Elizabeth for her sons Prince Andrew and Prince Edward in the 1950s.

Princess Charlotte's christening appeared to run seamlessly, with the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in attendance, as well as the Middleton family and Princess Charlotte's five godparents; Sophie Carter, James Meade, Adam Middleton, Laura Fellowes and Thomas van Straubenzee.

Yet the faultless execution of the young royal's special day wasn't without its preparation.

Influencer Laura-Ann, aka @all.thats.pretty, who stayed at King Charles' Air BnB home just moments away from St Mary Magdalene Church, shared with HELLO! an insightful conversation she had with the Minister of the church during her stay.

"The Minister shared a story with me about Princess Charlotte's christening," said Laura-Ann, revealing the royal's bid to ensure every detail was perfect and accessible before the young Princess' christening.

"He told me that the royal household came the day before [Princess Charlotte's christening] to measure the gate access to the church (which is very narrow) to ensure that the Silver Cross pram Kate would push would fit through OK on the day."

The royals sending representatives of the Palace to ensure everything is in top order before an event is nothing new, however.

Back in 2022, HELLO! spoke with royal caterer Sanjay Anand MBE, founder of Madhu's of Mayfair, who has served luxury Indian cuisine to King Charles and Queen Camilla on a number of occasions.

"The royals send representatives from the Palace to come and do tastings before a menu is finalised," Sanjay explained. "We put a menu together and then will give them a selection of our best dishes, where they will then pick their favourite one to be served to the royal family. Occasionally we'll be asked to tone the chilli level down, or make other minor adjustments."

Laura-Ann was quick to act when she saw that bookings were open to stay at King Charles' Sandringham residence, which has now been booked up until 2025.

The property formerly belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II's gardener, and still maintains much of its royal charm with ornaments from the royal household, an eclectic royal mug collection and a beautiful garden which backs onto the royal studs - which is still home to some of the former monarch's beloved horses.

"It’s just a short stroll to Sandringham House and St Mary Magdelene Church too," says Laura-Ann.