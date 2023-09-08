The Prince and Princess of Wales' daughter is third in line to the British throne

Princess Charlotte is a natural born leader lauded for her confidence and affable character. Whilst the eight-year-old royal takes after her parents the Prince and Princess of Wales, in many ways, the youngster is just like her great-grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The team at HELLO! have taken a look at some of her sweetest and most regal moments in the spotlight. Keep scrolling to discover how Princess Charlotte takes after the late Queen…

Princess Charlotte nailing 'the royal wave'

© Getty Charlotte practicing her royal wave

Just like our beloved late Queen, Princess Charlotte has proven herself to be a stickler for royal etiquette. During her first public appearance at Trooping the Colour in 2016, the young royal charmed royal well-wishers with her adorable waving.

The habit seems to have stuck. Since her first public debut, Princess Charlotte is frequently photographed waving enthusiastically alongside her siblings Prince George and Prince Louis. How sweet!

Watch the video below for some of Princess Charlotte's best moments in the spotlight...

Princess Charlotte's cutest moments

The young royal keeping Prince Louis in check

© Getty Princess Kate with her children Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte

During Trooping the Colour in 2022, the Princess briefly showcased her leadership skills. Whilst the youngster was being transported in a horse-drawn carriage with her two brothers, Charlotte was snapped subtly swooping in to cut short Prince Louis's exuberant waving.

As a seasoned Trooping the Colour attendee, Charlotte most definitely showed Louis the ropes!

Princess Charlotte dishing out decorum tips

© Getty Kate and William on the royal balcony with their children

Prince William and Princess Kate's only daughter is proving herself to be a mini-Queen in her own right. At the late Queen's spectacular Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Charlotte sweetly corrected her brother Prince George's posture during their final balcony appearance.

In a bid to uphold impeccable etiquette, royal fans were quick to spot Princess Charlotte instructing her brother to move his arms down by his side. After a subtle nudge, she appeared to say: "Arms down, George."

Princess Charlotte getting stuck in during a visit to Cardiff

© Getty Princess Charlotte laughing alongside her brother Prince George

Much like the late Queen, Princess Charlotte is a huge fan of letting her hair down. In June 2022, the Queen's great-granddaughter enjoyed a sweet bonding moment with her brother Prince George. During a family visit to Cardiff, Charlotte let loose a gleeful laugh as she conducted a band next to her brother.

A shared passion for sport

© Getty The young royal is a huge sports fan

The late monarch adored a plethora of sports including tennis and most notably, horse riding. And Princess Charlotte appears to have followed in her relative's footsteps! Aside from dabbling in horse riding, the youngster appears to have turned into an avid water sports aficionado.

During the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Charlotte joined her parents to soak up some serious swimming action. Judging by her stunned facial reactions, Charlotte relished every moment.

A mutual fondness for animals

© Getty Princess Charlotte petting a dog named Moose during the Royal Tour of Canada

When it comes to animals, Princess Charlotte is just like the late monarch. During her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II had a deep affection for the animal world which lasted a lifetime. In particular, the late Queen grew incredibly close to her beloved pet corgis.

Princess Charlotte appears to have inherited the royal's canine obsession. From looking after her own pet cocker spaniel, Orla, to petting pooches during royal engagements, Charlotte's passion for animals is here to stay.

