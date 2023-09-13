Anderson Cooper poses with ex Benjamin and sons as he shares surprising insight into personal life

The CNN anchor is raising sons Wyatt and Sebastian with his former partner

Anderson Cooper has found a co-parenting dynamic with his ex Benjamin Maisani that works, and it is making for the "best time" of his life.

The veteran CNN anchor, 56, became a father three years ago when he welcomed son Wyatt Morgan through surrogacy with Benjamin, from whom he'd split two years prior. The former couple now also co-parent another son, Sebastian Luke, who is 19 months.

Despite no longer being in a relationship, the two have a steady and stable co-parenting dynamic, and in a new interview, the renowned journalist gave a glimpse into what that looks like.

For a new story with People, Anderson posed alongside Benjamin and their two sons, and declared: "This is the best time in my life… There is no doubt about it," adding that parenting has brought him "moments of such bliss, humor and gentleness and sheer delight that it stuns me."

The father-of-two lives in New York City with Benjamin and their boys, but he said he especially loves their routine when they escape to their country house in Connecticut.

"We have the diner we go to every morning," he said, adding: "[The boys] like the folks who run the diner very much. And they love to swim."

He continued: "I love getting them ready for their afternoon nap and sitting with them and reading and then having them fall asleep in my arms. There's nothing better."

Back at their New York City home base, Anderson described co-parenting with Benjamin as "very natural."

© Getty Anderson and Benjamin were together for several years before they split in 2018

He explained: "I work nights, and so he's there at night. And we both wake up right before they wake up, get them their milk and spend the first couple of hours of the day just us with them."

Plus, he revealed: "Benjamin speaks French to them," joking: "I have no idea what they're saying. I think they're plotting against me."

© Instagram The former couple with their sons in 2022

Further detailing their life at home, and the boys' brotherly dynamic, he said: "Just to see their relationship, it's incredible," and shared: I recently found wooden blocks that my brother and I played with. We drew robots on them and stuff. And so now to see Wyatt playing with those and building things, it's crazy."

© Anderson Cooper on Instagram Wyatt is three, and Sebastian is 19 months

The award-winning reporter's own family history has its share of tragedy. Anderson's older brother Carter died by suicide aged 23 in 1988, when he was 20. Ten years before, his father Wyatt Cooper died from a heart attack. Anderson's mom, famed heiress and designer Gloria Vanderbilt, died at age 95 in 2019.

Despite the loss and tragedy he has faced – season two of his podcast about grief, All There Is With Anderson Cooper, premieres this fall – he said: "It's lovely to see this cycle of life and of love and how all these things sort of repeat."

