Jessica Alba's daughters are growing up so fast and when she shared a new snapshot of them on Instagram on Monday, fans were left stunned.

The Honest Company founder, 42, took to social media with a photo of Honor, 15, and Haven, 12, as they headed back to school after the summer break.

In the post, Jessica's girls were beaming as they stood outside their home in Los Angeles.

WATCH: Jessica Alba's daughters tower over her in rare family video

Both were casually dressed in baggy pants and pretty vests. Their long locks were worn loose and they sported a lick of lipstick as they smiled for the camera. "10th and 7th - where did the time go... (sigh)" Jessica wrote. "My baby girls first day of school."

Fans immediately started commenting as they marveled at how beautiful the sisters are.

One remarked: "Gorgeous girls, they do grow up so fast though," as another added: "Omg! I can't believe this. Why do they grow so fast, it's not fair. They are gorgeous, congrats super mama."

Others said they could all be sisters and many more shared their disbelief at their ages too. Jessica and her husband, Cash Warren, are also parents to their son, Hayes, five.

While it appears that the couple have parenting down, she previously confessed that it has its challenges.

© Instagram Jessica shares three children with her husband Cash

"It’s just how rapidly the kids grow and how quickly what they need from you changes. Almost weekly, daily,” she told SheKnows about what she finds most difficult about being a mom.

"And for me, it’s showing up for each one of them in the way that they need me to in that moment. That’s kind of hard because they’re all in such different places in their lives.

"When they’re little, you’re just trying to keep them alive," she added. "It’s more about just cuddling them and nurturing them, and making sure they get their sleep and they get fed. That’s pretty much it.

© Getty Fans were stunned at how grown up their children now are

"When they get older, they’re much more nuanced. And, yeah, it has to change. Every day it’s sort of different. They’re growing, living, evolving beings, so yeah, it definitely changes."

She's also spoken about what she believes are the most important values to instil in her children, when she opened up on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?.

© Instagram Jessica and Honor are the image of each other

Jessica said that empathy, compassion and humility were vital and she also wants them to "operate in the world with kindness and gratitude.”

While the Honey actress didn't grow up with money, she is now the founder of a billion dollar company, and she recognizes her children won't ever struggle financially, the way that she did.

© Getty Jessica and Cash have been married for more than 15 years

"It’s not possible for them to understand what it was like for me or what it’s genuinely like for other people," she said. “I don’t know now if they ever really need to see the sadness or the hardship that brings out in people. I don’t know if it’ll make them better people.

"I try to get them to understand a reality that’s just frankly, not a reality that they’ll ever understand."

