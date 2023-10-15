Jessica Simpson's daughter is as tall as her in new photo – and you won't believe what popstar she was confused for

There is no question which parent Jessica Simpson's daughter Maxwell Drew takes after – it is indisputably after her famous mom!

The former reality star's oldest daughter, who turned 11 this year, looks more and more like her mom with each passing day, and their latest photo together definitely proves it.

The tween is Jessica's oldest daughter with her husband Eric Johnson, who she married in 2014; the two also share son Ace Knute, ten, and daughter Birdie Mae, four.

Over the weekend, Jessica took to Instagram with a new, sweet selfie next to Maxwell, and left fans seeing double.

The mother-daughter snapshot saw the two out and about on a sunny California day, posing with a bright blue sky and towering palm trees behind them as they both made a shocked look with their faces.

Then Jessica explained in her caption: "The face when someone in the parking lot at the mall asks you for your autograph," before revealing: "But expects you to sign it Britney Spears."

The hilarious celebrity blunder got a rise out of her fans, who took to the comments section under the post and wrote: "A compliment because you are both beautiful," and: "Hahahaha! Come on Jess – Hit me baby one more time!!" as well as: "You both are beautiful and icons," plus another fan insisted: "Take it as a compliment."

Jessica's kids are taking center stage as of late, and just last week it was her little girl Birdie making a splash with another post on Instagram.

© Instagram Maxwell is really her mini-me

Last weekend, the mom-of-three shared an epic black-and-white photo of little Birdie, who was standing on a trampoline looking straight at the camera, while pieces of her long blonde hair shot up in the air because of static. "ELECTRIC BIRD," Jessica fittingly wrote in her caption.

Jessica recently opened up about the possibility of ever returning to reality television, and revealed that it just might be her daughters who are most into the idea.

Speaking with E! News, she said: "As far as I would go with that would probably be a docu-series – which Newlyweds was supposed to be by the way, but we actually had a lot of fun doing it – or a documentary…" before adding: "I think [my kids] wouldn't mind being on camera."

Then she revealed: "My son maybe not so much, but both daughters definitely are entertainers," though noted: "It doesn't make them shy or anything like that," before joking that her son just "probably doesn't think it's anybody's business."

