Jessica Simpson channels Barbie as she spends time with mini-me daughter Maxwell

We love that Jessica Simpson enjoyed a girly day out with her mini-me daughter Maxwell in true Barbie style ahead of the weekend.

The actress, 43, looked incredible in a Barbie pink minidress, featuring a flowy pleated skirt, and accessorised perfectly with a handbag to match and sunglasses. Plus, the stylish mom added the final touches of glamour with her metallic heels. Wow!

Jessica Simpson's close mom-daughter bond

© Jessica Simpson's Instagram She is the perfect Barbie!

Posed next to her for some of the photos was her daughter Maxwell, 11. Her daughter looked sweet in double denim and she cheekily poked her tongue out for one of the photos. “Bring your Barbie to work day!” Jessica wrote alongside the photos.

The mom and daughter had fabulous fun in each other’s company as they attended the launch of a pop-up dog park at the Century City Mall. It marked the beginning of a dog park contest, PetSafe Unleashed. At the event, Jessica discussed their family having a dog. She told Extra: “'Maxwell is a dog person, so we wanted to bring Penny here to see if she would socialize. When Max was younger, she asked Santa for a dog and it's happened every year for eight years, so Santa brings a dog every year.”

© Jessica Simpson's Instagram They had fabulous fun together

It comes after Jessica opened up about her concern for her daughters. Having admitted to editing her own photos on social media, the mom has revealed her desire to protect her children. Speaking with Bustle for her latest cover story, she explained: "I was going to post a photo because everybody's down my neck, 'Jessica, you need to post, Jessica, you need to post.' I'm like, OK."

She continued: "Then I go to post and I'm like, oh, but let's go to the FaceApp [first]," referencing the popular photo editing app known for facilitating altering your appearance in photos. Jessica then said: "I'm like, 'Oh, that makes it look a little bit better. Oh, that makes it a little bit better,'" before explaining that she then stops herself when she thinks of what message that sends to her daughters. "What has done that to me?" she went on, adding: "What is that doing to my daughter? What we're doing on social media is creating this idea of what is beautiful and setting up our lives artificially – to look good for who?"

© Jessica Simpson's Instagram Maxwell is Jessica's mini me daughter, 11

Jessica is a mom to her three children she shares with her husband Eric Johnson: daughters Maxwell and Birdie, as well as nine-year-old son Ace Knute. Their love remains stronger than ever and they have been married a long time now having tied the knot in 2014.