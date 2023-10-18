Madonna's talented daughter Estere, 11, has become the star of her tour - but where is her twin Stella?

Madonna has defied expectations with the first shows of her highly-anticipated Celebration tour, which kicked off at London's O2 Arena in Greenwich on Saturday night.

Dazzling audiences with a career-spanning setlist of her greatest hits, including Papa Don't Preach, Vogue and Like A Prayer, the 65-year-old Queen of Pop also called on her pride and joys - her children - to join her on stage.

In a surprise reveal, Madonna's lookalike daughter Lourdes Leon, 27, and her adoptive daughters Chifundo 'Mercy' James, 17, and Estere, 11, captivated audiences with their musical talent - but where was Estere's twin Stella?

© Kevin Mazur Estere, 11, dazzled audiences as she vogued onstage

"Have you guys seen Estere, she is absolutely AMAZING in the show! Such talent!!!!" wrote a fan on Instagram following the show, as another agreed: "I totally agree with You! Her way of [serving] is absolutely amazing."

The 11-year-old enchanted the audience as she vogued to a mashup of her mom's most famous anthem, strutting down the runway whilst performing a highly stylised improvised dance set.

Many fans likened the mother-daughter performance to that of Beyoncé and Blue Ivy, adding that the interlude was a touching nod to the underground ballroom culture of the 1990s.

It's not clear why Madonna's daughter Stella didn't share the spotlight with her twin sister, especially considering the music mogul is always keen to share both her daughters' creative talents with fans on Instagram.

© Kevin Mazur Estere stole the show during The Celebration Tour at The O2 Arena

Earlier this year, the mother-of-six posted a photo of the twins' creative expression as they modelled colourful crochet co-ords they had made themselves.

In another clip shared to social media back in 2022, the girls showcased their impressive dance talent as Madonna posted a video of the duo having fun in a dance studio, freestyling to Missy Elliott's hit song Pass That Dutch.

© Instagram Madonna with twins Stella and Estere plus Mercy, attending Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour at the MetLife Stadium on July 30.

With 75 more shows to go on Madonna's no-expenses-spared arena tour, there's plenty of time for Stella to follow in her sister's footsteps and enchant with a show-stopping dance set between now and April 2024.

Stella did make a small appearance during the show, coming onstage during her mom's hit Don't Tell Me. Madonna's son David, 18, also joined the pop star for Let's Go Crazy, playing a bit of guitar during the song.

Who are Madonna's six children?

© Instagram Madonna with her six children in a photo shared on Instagram

Madonna is a proud mom to six children: two biological children, Lourdes and Rocco, who she had with her partners Carlos Leon and Guy Ritchie respectively; and four adopted children: David, Mercy, and twins Stella and Estere.

Madonna adopted her twin daughters Stella and Estere Ciccone in February 2017 when they were both five years old.

© Instagram Madonna adopted her children David, Mercy and twins Estere and Stella

“I will never forget The first time we met you in Machinji,” she wrote in the caption of the adorable birthday video. "Your eyes held the whole world in them. The same way we now hold you locked inside of our hearts."