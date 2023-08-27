Madonna opens up about adopting twins Estere and Stella as they turn 11

Madonna had a terrifying health scare earlier this summer, but the music icon is counting her blessings as she celebrates the ‘magic’ of her twins Estere and Stella turning 11.

The mother-of-six hit a philosophical note as she and her beautiful daughters marked another year around the sun, sharing a sweet video documenting their lives together set to the Gary Jules version of the melancholy 'Mad World'.

Alongside the clip, which includes adorable images of the girls as they’ve grown up, from playing soccer, to having a tea party Madonna wrote: “It is indeed a Mad world that we live in. And where would we be without the innocence and imagination of our children to remind us that Magic is all around us and anything is possible!

© Instagram Madonna's twins Stella and Estere graduated from elementary school in June

“Happy birthday to Estere and Stella Mwale !! How could you be 11 years old already Because you are The Most magical Twins in The World!!”

“When I look at older videos of you Speaking Chichewa And having tea parties or dancing with a trance-like joy, I want to cry!! Time is a cruel mistress who leaves us with our memories never again to re -live them Only to try desperately to remember.”

Madonna reflected on the past decade with the twins – who graduated from elementary school in June – speaking of the first time she had the chance to meet her little girls, who she adopted in Machinji, Malawi.

“I will never forget The first time we met you in Machinji,” she wrote in the caption of the adorable birthday video. “Your eyes held the whole world in them. The same way we now hold you locked inside of our hearts.”

© Instagram Madonna has recovered from her June health scare, during which she was hospitalized. Here, she and daughters Stella, Estere and Mercy join Beyoncé and her daughter Rumi in July

She concludes with her thoughts on love and connection in the world. “In a way…. we are all displaced children, looking for connection. looking for love. Looking for a home which is ultimately ourselves! Zikomo,” she concluded, with the Malawi word meaning ‘Thank you’.”

Madonna celebrated her landmark 65th birthday this month

Madonna, who celebrated her landmark 65th birthday on August 16, seems to be feeling reflective after suffering a health crisis in June that left her hospitalized.

Madonna's eldest children, Rocco and Lourdes, seen here when they were kids, are now 22 and 26 years old, respectively

Her bittersweet Happy Birthday post for her tween daughters follows a similar tribute to son Rocco – whose dad is director Guy Ritchie – for his 23rd birthday in August.

"From the day you were conceived, Life with You Has been an adventure,” she wrote.

“From Your Pre Mature Birth to your love of Skate Boarding, Dirt Bikes. Break Dancing, Parkour, Graffiti and all Adrenaline Provoking activities! You have made me worry— possibly more than any other person on the planet."

All of Madonna’s six kids have grown up so fast - not only are her youngest well into their tween years, but daughter Lourdes Leon, whose dad is actor and personal trainer Carlos Leon, is 26, and teens David and Mercy will both turn 18 soon.