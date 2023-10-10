Madonna shows support for daughter Lourdes Leon as she announces big news

Madonna couldn't be prouder of her eldest daughter, Lourdes Leon, who is gearing up to follow in her mom's footsteps once again with a new release.

The singer is a mom to sons Rocco Ritchie, 23, and David Banda, who recently turned 18, and daughters Lourdes, 26, Mercy James, 17, and twins Stella and Estere, 10.

The musician will be dropping the song "Spelling" on Wednesday, October 11 under her stage name Lolahol, the follow-up to her 2022 EP, Go.

© Instagram Madonna shows her support for her daughter Lourdes Leon's upcoming single on her Instagram

She shared the single art on her Instagram, featuring two versions of herself draped in a blue wrap that barely covered her up while also wrapped in plastic and holding on to twigs.

Her famous mom, 65, took to her own Instagram Stories and reshared the single art, prompting her nearly 20 million followers to tune in and wrote: "Single out – midnight tomorrow!"

Just days later, on October 14, Lourdes will be celebrating her 27th birthday, and it happens to coincide on the same day as the start of Madonna's long-awaited The Celebration Tour.

The grandiose global tour will serve as a retrospective on her four-decade long career, in conjunction with the 40th anniversary of the release of her debut self-titled album.

After being hospitalized for a serious bacterial infection in June, the start of the tour was delayed from July to October, and will now begin first with the European leg in London.

© Instagram Lourdes will be celebrating her 27th birthday the same day her mom's tour kicks off

The Celebration Tour will then set foot in North America this December, starting with a series of New York City shows from December 13-16, and finally conclude on April 24 in Mexico City. Her supporting act on tour will be RuPaul's Drag Race season eight champ Bob The Drag Queen.

Ahead of her birthday last month, she posted a sultry set of snapshots from her family home, teasing the start of her big comeback tour, writing: "All dressed up and Nowhere to go……. But Soon, Very Soon, I'll be traveling to you."

© Getty Images Madonna's tour is her first since the Madame X Tour in early 2020

A statement released alongside the announcement, which happened back in January, reads: "The Celebration Tour will take us on Madonna's artistic journey through four decades and pays respect to the city of New York where her career in music began."

Madonna added: "I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for."

The tour was announced with the help of a star-studded Truth or Dare style video, including Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, and Eric Andre, in which Amy Schumer then finally dares the Queen of Pop to go on tour and perform all of her hits from her four-decade long career.

She has since continued to share snippets of rehearsal for the tour, promising fans that some of her biggest and most beloved songs will make the setlist.

