Beyoncé's rarely-seen daughter Rumi looks so tall in new backstage photo with Madonna

Madonna shared an epic backstage photo from her visit to the Renaissance tour with daughters Mercy, Stella, and Estere

Madonna is fortunately on the mend from her recent health scare that landed her in the hospital with a severe infection, and now that she's feeling better, her first order of business? Seeing fellow music goddess Beyoncé in concert — and bringing her daughters along for the spectacle.

The "Like a Virgin" superstar was in attendance at the latest Renaissance tour stop, on Sunday, July 30 at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

And, not only did she get a sweet shout-out from the singer during the concert, and she gushed about the performance in turn, but the singer also shared with fans an epic photo of her, Beyoncé, plus some of their daughters.

Madonna took to Instagram Tuesday to recap her girls night out with her kids, first sharing on her Instagram Stories a photo from the "Break My Soul" portion of the night during which, as Beyoncé performed the song's remix with Madonna's iconic hit "Vogue," on the screen it read: "Queen Mother Madonna."

On the photo, she wrote: "Thank you Queen B. for your magnificent show!" adding: "My daughters were enthralled! We love you!" plus a pink heart emoji.

She then shared a sweet selfie with one of her twins – her youngest are ten-year-old daughters Stella and Estere – cozying up right by the stage, plus an excitement-filled selfie from the car where the twins, plus 17-year-old Chifundo "Mercy" James are next to their mom with open smiles.

© Instagram Madonna got a sweet tribute from Beyoncé when she sand "Break My Soul"

Leaving the best for last, Madonna then shared an instantly-iconic backstage photo, where Beyoncé is pictured in a robe before kicking off her concert, next to Madonna, plus the twins, Mercy, and Beyoncé's rarely-seen daughter Rumi.

Rumi and her twin, Sir, just celebrated their 6th birthday in June, and in the photo, she looks so grown up, wearing a metallic top paired with denim shorts and the much-coveted Dior Converse sneakers, which go for $1,200.

© Instagram The two music icons got together for an epic backstage photo with their girls

Though Rumi's older sister Blue Ivy Carter did not make an appearance in the photo, she more than made up for it later on in the night, when she stepped out on stage alongside her mom.

Blue made the crowd at MetLife go wild as soon as she came out while her mom sang "My Power" from the 2019 Lion King soundtrack.

© Instagram Madonna's three youngest daughters seemed ecstatic about seeing Beyoncé in concert

She then came out again – and left her mom beaming with pride – for "Black Parade," during which she zipped down her jacket and revealed a jersey she had on underneath with "New York" emblazoned on it.

The highly-anticipated Renaissance tour – Beyoncé's first since The Formation World Tour in 2016 – kicked off on May 10th in Stockholm, Sweden at the Friends Arena, and Blue Ivy made her on stage debut on May 26 during a concert in Paris.