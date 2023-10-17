Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon leaves little to the imagination in risqué see-through look

Lourdes Leon is stepping into her own, just like her famous mom Madonna, with her music career and her appearance on stage with her mom at The Celebration Tour opener in London on October 14.

The singer and model, who turned 27 the day of the opening show, took to Instagram to share some new photos, scenes caught from her newly released music video for her latest single, "Spelling."

The pictures saw the bold star sporting one of her more risqué ensembles, wearing a black net dress made of yarn that hugged her body and left little to the imagination.

While contorting her body, Lourdes also wore a long black wig that stretched all the way down her back, showing off her tattoos as she danced in the wooded setting.

"Spelling" was released on October 11 and, in a new interview with W Magazine, Lourdes revealed that the video was inspired by none other than Madonna's own seminal hit, 1998's "Frozen."

Not only is the choreography strikingly similar, but she also transforms into a black dog and a murder of crows in the clip, just like her mom does in the original.

Lourdes told the publication: "I was inspired by the song and music video that I felt most connected to my mom, and that's 'Frozen'.

"This song has come up countless times as connecting the two of us. I don't know what it is about this song, but it's always been that. So this video is an homage to this part of her career. There is also a deeply spiritual link to my grandmother on my mother's side – it's too sacred to put into words."

Of the video shoot, which took place in a forest in upstate New York, she said: "I was so nervous the first night we got there and remember laying in the grass by the pond, singing The Sound Of Music to make me feel safe and comfortable."

Madonna showed her support for her daughter's single on her Instagram

She also talked about the animals she transforms into in the clip, mentioning that they evoke "evolution of self, change and understanding yourself in conjunction with nature and adapting to your surroundings to make things work for you."

Lourdes added: "My creative process is informed by my day-to-day life – what I see around me and has stuck with me, what is hitting me right now, as well as what I think will happen in the future.

Lourdes and Estere joined their mom onstage during the opener of The Celebration Tour

"Over the years I've built a really strong community of creative people that I've grown with. We've seen and been with each other through different creative processes and phases, we know each personally and artistically, and that has allowed me to feel freedom in exploration of my art."

On her birthday on October 14, Madonna, 65, took to her Instagram with a sweet message for her eldest daughter, writing: "What an auspicious day! Opening night of The Celebration Tour!

"And the birthday of my Brave. And. Beautiful daughter Lola. So many years later and nothing has changed! Thank you for choosing me to be your mother! You saved me! Happy Birthday Little Star! Love you for all the lives!!"

