Paris Hilton's baby son's appearance gets fans talking in adorable new photos

Paris Hilton unveiled a delightful surprise on Instagram on Thursday. Paris, 42, introduced her followers to nine-month-old Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, her son with husband Carter Reum, calling him a 'baby angel'.

The occasion was the baby boy's inaugural visit to New York. Manhattan holds a familial significance for Paris. It's the place her younger sister, Nicky Hilton, calls home along with her husband James Rothschild and their trio of kids.

The snaps captured Phoenix in a cherubic ensemble, donning Burberry from top to toe – a plaid shirt paired with slacks and dainty shoes.

Manhattan isn't just a familial retreat for Paris; she's also been busy there promoting her latest song, Lighter, a collaboration with music maestro Steve Aoki, 45.

© Instagram Paris Hilton with her adorable son

Amid the urban hustle and meetings, Paris's glamorous appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon made headlines.

She was spotted in the same glittering black gown she wore during a recent discussion about her close friend, Britney Spears' upcoming book.

© Instagram Paris shares her son with her husband Carter

Britney is set to release a deeply personal tell-all book on October 24th, revealing untold stories from her life.

Paris, who unveiled her own memoir earlier this year, drew parallels between the two narratives, particularly the revelation about their abortions.

© NBC Paris Hilton during her interview with Jimmy Fallon

"For me, it was extremely healing," Paris reflected on penning down her experiences. She added, "It's tough to revisit memories you'd rather forget, but discussing them is vital. It's therapeutic, a release. And it assures countless others, who've faced similar situations, that they aren't alone."

Paris further shared that she met Britney "recently", without diving into specifics, and reassured fans that the Crossroads actress is doing well.

Delving deeper into her world, Paris described her daily life as an exhilarating whirlwind. "I genuinely believe my 24 hours look quite different from anyone else's," she mused.

© Instagram Paris Hilton and son Phoenix

But of all the roles and titles she's adorned, "mom" remains her most cherished. She professed, "Mothers are the epitome of superheroes. I've found unparalleled joy in motherhood."

Her journey to motherhood was uniquely hers. Alongside Carter, Paris navigated the intricate path of IVF, which culminated in Phoenix's birth via a surrogate. "Phoenix is our little angel," she gushed.

"He's growing so quickly, hitting milestones, and it's a joy watching him evolve."

© Getty Paris Hilton and Carter Reum

The couple's dynamic also garnered a special mention. As they inch closer to celebrating their second wedding anniversary, Paris paints Carter as the eternal romantic, always keeping her on her toes with heartwarming surprises.

However, surprises aren't solely Carter's forte. Paris made waves with her candid revelations in her memoir. That riveting narrative is soon transitioning to television.

While Paris kept the lead actress under wraps, she exuded excitement about the project. "Witnessing my memoir transform into a TV series is iconic," she concluded with a characteristic flair.