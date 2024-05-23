Paris Hilton surprises herself with revelation about motherhood with kids Phoenix and London

Paris Hilton is ensuring that her kids don't completely follow in her own footsteps when it comes to their exposures to the online world and social media.

The 43-year-old TV star and entrepreneur joined husband Carter Reum and Ryan Knuston for The Wall Street Journal's The Future of Everything Festival, per People, earlier this week.

She was asked when she believed she would let her two children, one-year-old son Phoenix and six-month-old daughter London, have phones and use social media.

Despite being a social media maven herself, and while her kids are still quite young, Paris shared an answer she seemed to surprise herself with and indicated that might be a long time before that happened.

"I hope that they are nerds like their dad and don't want anything to do with that," she joked at first, before adding: "So I'm going to try to not have them have a phone for a while because I think it's just…some of these kids are just getting phones at way too young of an age and there's just so many things online that I wouldn't even want my children to be exposed to."

She even deemed herself "strict" in that regard, predicting: "So I never thought I would say this, but I'm going to be the strict mom."

Paris and Carter spoke at The Wall Street Journal's The Future of Everything Festival

Paris welcomed her two children via surrogacy, keeping them a secret from the world (and her family) till they were born, and only sharing the first photos of London after she was born last November this April.

She penned alongside it: "I've dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember. I'm so grateful she is here! I truly cherish every moment I spend with her."

"I never thought I would say this, but I'm going to be the strict mom."

"Together with Phoenix, my angel babies have shown me a love that I never even knew could run so deep before I became their mother."

On the latest episode of her podcast I Am Paris, the reality TV star revealed that the siblings are already super close, adding: "It's so cute just to see them together. [Phoenix] is just so sweet and gentle with [London]."

The Hilton heiress quietly welcomed her two children last year

"Sometimes she'll be in her little rocker and he'll stand there and kinda like rock it back and forth. And she'll just look up at him with the biggest smile. And you can just tell that she just completely adores her big brother."

"I'm just so excited to watch them grow up together and be best friends," she gushed, saying they were "like twins" because they were just a year apart. In a previous conversation on Live with Kelly and Mark, she expressed that she wanted Phoenix to be the older brother protecting his sister in school given he'd be just one year above her.

"Together with Phoenix, my angel babies have shown me a love that I never even knew could run so deep before I became their mother"

Paris mentioned on the podcast how much her children reminded her of the close bond she shared with her sister Nicky Hilton. "[London] actually looks fairly similar to Nicky. Like when I look at my baby pictures, Phoenix is my twin and then little London looks like Nicky."