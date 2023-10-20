Actress Jane Seymour has shared a lovely photo of herself with her two sons, and her fans absolutely adore the rare picture.

The Hollywood star, 72, took to her Instagram page on Thursday to post the family picture, writing: “Quality time with Kris and Johnny!”

The proud mother can be seen standing in between her twin boys, John and Kristopher, 27, as the trio smile for the photo. Jane - who has been married four times - shares the twins with her fourth husband, actor James Keach. She also has children Katherine, 41, Sean, 38, with her third husband David Flynn.



The Bond girl’s followers flocked to the comments section, with one telling Jane: “Even though they are already grown men, they will remain your children forever! A very beautiful picture of you!”

Another wrote: “There is nothing that lifts a mother’s spirits and warms her heart like time that her adult children take to be with her. You three enjoy every minute of it.”

© Instagram Jane Seymour with her twin sons

A third posted: “Happy proud mama and her boys! Enjoy the bond and the time.”

One fan could relate to the sweet moment, writing: “What a great picture of you and your twins! I have 2 two boys as well, both in their 40's now. However, they will always be my babies. Enjoy your time together.”

Jane recently spoke exclusively to HELLO!, and said of her home life: "All the kids have now left home and taken off and it's my time for me and there's no point talking about next year or the year after because I don't know about tomorrow. So now I live very much in the moment. If someone says, 'Do you want to?' I say, 'Yes.' And I say, 'Let's do it now.' Not tomorrow."

© Instagram Jane Seymour with her new boyfriend John Zambetti

The star has been married four times and is currently in a relationship with singer/songwriter John Zambetti.

The actress recently went Instagram official with her new beau, who plays with The Malibooz band, sharing a photo of the couple canoodling and kissing at an alfresco sunset dinner. "I've never been happier," she wrote.

Jane told us: "I'm just so happy to be alive and I feel gratitude, I feel gratitude for being safe and pretty healthy. I feel gratitude for having great relationships with my children, my family, my close friends and even my school friends."