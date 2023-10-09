Loose Women panelist Stacey Solomon has shared the sweetest photograph of her little girls Belle and Rose with her Instagram followers.

The star, who is married to former EastEnders actor Joe Swash, took to social media on Sunday to post an adorable snap of her daughters wearing matching dresses – and the pair are seriously cute.

“Happy Sunday everyone,” wrote the mum-of-five.

Referring to baby Belle and toddler Rose’s pretty dresses, Stacey added: “These jumper dresses are my collection @primarkkids AD coming soon.”

Aw, how lovely to be able to dress your children in clothes from your own fashion line.

© Instagram Stacey Solomon's daughters Belle and Rose wear matching dresses

The jumper dresses feature a cosy-looking baby pink top with Peter Pan collar and long sleeves, and the white skirt is a Princess-esque tulle material – just the type little girls adore.

We couldn’t help but notice how much the two girls look alike; Rose and Belle have the same lovely eyes.

And the matching outfits weren’t just for playing at home – Stacey kept the girls in their outfits for a trip to Hopefield animal sanctuary where they looked to have a ball.

Stacey Solomon's children visited an animal sanctuary

She wrote: “Joe was away working so I decided to take the pickles to the animal sanctuary for the day. It’s their favourite and there’s so much to do. Every animal there has been rescued, it’s such a special place.”

Rose gave us a chuckle climbing a gate in her dress and trying to get in to see the animals up close. “If it was up to Rose she’d be in there with the animals,” said Stacey.

© Instagram Stacey Solomon and her husband Joe Swash

Stacey is a busy mum of five with two older sons, Zach and Leighton, from a previous relationship, as well as Rex, Rose and baby Belle whom she shares with her husband Joe Swash.

Fans often speculate as to whether the former X Factor singer will go on to have a sixth child. Recently, a fan joked: "Baby number 6 pending."

Stacey was forced to squash the potential rumours so she uploaded a clip where she quipped: "Absolutely not [laughing face emoji and praying hands emoji] Going to keep myself FAR away & get my thrills from cleaning the garden furniture instead."