Ben Affleck and ex Jennifer Garner embrace in a sweet moment caught on camera

Ben Affleck married JLo in 2022 and he still has an amicable relationship with his ex Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck shares three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14 and Samuel, 11 and despite splitting in 2015, the pair still have an amicable relationship to co-parent.

In new photographs taken at the weekend, Ben and Jennifer looked extremely relaxed together as she joined him in his car.

The pair were in Los Angeles together to pick up their daughter, and Jennifer was seen giving Ben a hug from the backseat of the car and then he leaned his head backwards.

The Alias actress and Hypnotic star have made a conscious effort to stay civil to parent their kids successfully.

Jennifer was spotted outside of Ben's car

Just after the split news, Jennifer told the Today show: "It has to be [a good relationship], you don't have a choice."

Ben's wife Jennifer Lopez even praised the former couple's co-parenting relationship in 2022, when speaking to Vogue. She simply stated that they "work well together."

Ben and Jennifer were seen in Ben's car

It's not only Ben who has been married before, as JLo was married to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014 and the couple had twins together, Max and Emme, 14.

Jennifer also married dancer Cris Judd in 2001, with their marriage lasting around a year. She also married actor Ojani Noa in 1997 for around a year, plus she was engaged to baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez prior to reuniting with Ben.

The couple married in 2022

Ben rekindled his romance with the Let's Get Loud singer in 2021 after they were initially engaged in 2002 but did not make it down the aisle.

But in 2022 they finally tied the knot – in fact, they did it twice!

Jen and Ben eloped to Vegas before their official wedding

After a short three-month engagement, the couple surprised fans by announcing they had tied the knot in a low-key Las Vegas wedding at the Little White Chapel. Then, the couple had an August wedding celebration at Ben's Georgia estate.

Speaking of her wedding day, which took place 18 years after they called off their first engagement, the Marry Me actress wrote in her On the JLo newsletter: "Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders. Full-circle — and not at all the way we planned it. Better."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez put on a loved up display

The couple have had quite the romance story

The pair were engaged in 2002