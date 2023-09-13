The Yes Day actress shares three children with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner stood tall, but not quite tall enough, in a new photo she shared with fans which was sure to get them talking.

The Peppermint star took time out from her hectic schedule to squeeze in a visit with her family in West Virginia, including her lookalike sister, Susannah.

But it was another family member who stole the show as Jennifer posed alongside her nephew after watching him play a soccer game.

© Instagram/Jennifer Garner Jennifer Garner's nephew towered over her

He towered over her as his famous aunt reached up to put an arm around him.

They both sported matching dimples and the resemblance was clear.In the caption she confessed it was a whirlwind trip back to her home state and gave a run down on her activities since jetting in to be around her family.

She included a sweet gesture to her nephew which simply said: "I love my nephew".

© Jennifer Garner on Instagram Jennifer also visited her mom during her mini-break

Jennifer - who shares her three children, Samuel, 11, Seraphine, 13, and Violet, 17, with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck - is incredibly close with her loved ones, including her parents, William and Patricia Garner, and her sisters, Susannah and Melissa.

The Hollywood actress lived in Charleston, West Virginia from the age of three, and later attended Denison University where she studied theater – which led to her big acting break.

© ROBERTO SCHMIDT Jennifer's oldest daughter Violet looks just like her famous mom

Jennifer has joked that her upbringing was "practically Amish" because her parents wouldn't allow the girls to dye their hair, wear makeup or paint their nails when they were teenagers.

Now that she is a mom herself, she's navigating raising teens and it's not always easy, but she loves it.

In the video below, the 13 Going on 30 star discussed what she found helpful when it came to the "emotional" journey of pre-teen to teenagehood.

WATCH: Jennifer Garner opens up about parenting in candid video

She's also successfully co-parenting her children with her ex, and his wife, Jennifer Lopez. The singer praised Jennifer in an interview with Vogue, in which she talked about their blended family which also includes her twins, Max and Emme, 15.

"[She is] an amazing co-parent, and they work really well together," she said of Jennifer and Ben's relationship.

© Getty Images ennifer Garner is also a mom to Samuel, 11, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck

While speaking on The View, she also gushed about what an amazing father her husband is.

"It brings tears to my eyes," she said. "He is honestly the best dad I’ve ever seen. He’s so involved. He teaches me about how to kind of interact with the kids sometimes. He’s just so in tune.

© Getty Images Jennifer is a mom to Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel

"He’s such a brilliant guy anyway, and he’s so learned in so many things, and you could just tell when he had his kids, he must have read every book and everything that you could possibly learn about children, and he applies it."

