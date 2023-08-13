Strictly's Gemma Atkinson shares emotional update on daughter Mia one month after Thiago's birth

The Hollyoaks star gave birth to her second child with Strictly's Gorka Marquez last month

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez, who found love on Strictly Come Dancing, have been adjusting to life as parents of two after their son Thiago was born into the world in July.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, former Hollyoaks actress Gemma shared a moving confession with her followers as she reflected on how quickly time flies when you have young children.

Sharing a heartwarming video of her baby son in his crib, Gemma's daughter Mia looked down at her brother lovingly. Watch the sweet moment in the clip below…

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson's daughter Mia's love for brother Thiago will melt your heart

"Tio is a month old on Monday and yesterday we took Mia to buy her 'big school' uniform," Gemma wrote on her Instagram Story, adding a sad emoji.

"Parenting is wanting your kids to grow and thrive but at the same time stay little always," she admitted.

© Instagram Gemma shared the first look at baby Thiago last month

Mia may only be a toddler, but the mini Strictly tot will soon be headed off to school for the first time next month as she starts in Reception.

© Instagram Gemma and Gorka's daughter will be starting school in September

The exciting but daunting moment will no doubt be a bittersweet moment for Gemma and Gorka as they may experience 'empty-nest syndrome' - a common feeling when your little one starts school.

Former Strictly star Ola Jordan recently opened up to HELLO! about the exact same feelings when her daughter Ella attended nursery for the first time.

"I was really emotional, nobody can prepare you for how that felt. When I dropped her off for the first time I just remember her screaming after me saying: "Mummy I want you!" The teachers told us to drop her and go because if you hang around it can make it worse," said Ola.

"But she never stopped crying - it was heartbreaking," she added.

© Instagram Mia enjoyed a sweet moment with her mother

Gemma and Gorka's four-year-old daughter Mia has already settled into her role of doting big sister, having taken the position very seriously, according to mum Gemma.

"Mia wants to help with everything now, nappies, baths," revealed the TV star adding: "I feel lucky I've been able to express a lot this time (I struggled with Mia) so she can give him the occasional bottle and feel involved."