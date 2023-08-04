Reese Witherspoon, Ava Philippe look just like sisters in mother-daughter date as actress finalizes divorce

On a warm summer night, a heartwarming image was posted by none other than Reese Witherspoon, showcasing a sweet moment with her lookalike daughter Ava Philippe.

The mother-daughter duo looked like mirror images of each other in the snapshot, their matching smiles and similarly styled ensembles perfectly capturing their close bond.

Reese, 47, took to Instagram to share this precious moment with her eldest child, Ava, 23, during their delightful mother-daughter dinner date.

The Legally Blonde and Big Little Lies star, who recently finalized her divorce from Jim Toth after a 12-year marriage, captioned the post with a playful: "Summer nights with my favorite daughter."

Ava responded with an affectionate heart emoji and a loving comment: "Looooove you!"

© Instagram Reese with her daughter Ava

Captured in the soft glow of the evening, the Oscar-winning actress and her daughter were pictured enjoying an outdoor meal, their joy and love palpable.

Both were sporting elegant strapless outfits, Reese in a soothing pastel green and Ava in a pure white. Adding a cozy touch, Reese wore a white cashmere cardigan and was seen raising a glass of white wine in celebration of their night out.

The striking resemblance between the two didn't end at their outfits. Both styled their blonde hair in beachy waves, while donning black sunglasses, which further enhanced their twin-like appearance.

Reese and Ava look like sisters

Matching light, monochromatic pink makeup looks and identical soft smiles sealed their picture-perfect moment.

Ava is Reese's first child with her ex-husband, actor Ryan Phillippe. They were married from 1999 to 2008 and co-parent their two children, Ava and Deacon, an aspiring musician of 19 years.

© Instagram Reese and Ava are very close

After her split from Phillippe, Reese found love again with Jim Toth. Their son, Tennessee James, who is now 10, was a beautiful addition to the family.

Reese and Jim's relationship was a captivating Hollywood love story that began when they met at a party in 2010.

The sparks between them were evident, leading to an engagement less than a year later. The couple got married in 2011 in a serene ceremony at Reese's 1920s ranch estate in Ojai, California. After 12 years of marriage, the couple filed for divorce last April.

© Instagram Reese with her two children

Reese reflected on her experiences in a recent Harper's Bazaar interview and expressed that she felt more in control of her narrative during this divorce, unlike her split from Ryan.

Reese said: "To be able to talk to people directly about what’s going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic."

She continued: "Then, of course, there’s speculation, but I can’t control that. All I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable.”