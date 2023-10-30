Paris Hilton's baby Phoenix steals the show as she reveals unexpected hair transformation in epic new family photos

If there is anyone that knows how to be iconic, it's of course Y2K icon Paris Hilton, and now her baby son Phoenix Barron is finding his light, too.

In typical Paris fashion, the "Hot One" singer, 42, went all out for Halloween, and has chosen to honor not one but two fellow icons, recreating some of their signature looks.

She kicked things off with a bang dressing up as her friend Britney Spears in her blue pilot costume from the "Toxic" music video, and now she's been joined by her son and husband Carter Reum in another homage to a fellow popstar.

Paris took to Instagram Sunday and showed off her family's recreation of Katy Perry's epic mushroom costume from her PLAY residency in Las Vegas.

For her look, she wore a red latex bodysuit full of cut-outs with matching gloves and red, fringed chaps, but it was her abandoning her signature platinum blonde hair in favor of a long, black wig that really stole the show.

However, serving up some spotlight competition was of course her sweet son, who looked too cute dressed as a little red mushroom in a ribbed onesie and polka dot mushroom hat just like his mom's.

Carter was also in perfect coordination, wearing white trousers, a red sweater, and of course the mushroom hat.

"A full family concert," Paris aptly wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush about the looks.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Paris aced her Katy look

"Black hair Paris, she can honestly rock any color," one fan suggested, as others followed suit with: "Paris supporting all her friends is the most iconic thing that happened on social media this year," and: "What a beautiful family Paris! We are so happy for you!" as well as: "This is so cute I can't handle it!!! The royal family!!!" plus another one of her fans added: "Omg Phoenix as a mushroom!!! Such a sweet boy."

Little Phoenix is set to mark his milestone first birthday come January, and his mom recently opened up to People about how fast he is growing already.

© Getty The star also looked iconic as Britney

She said: "He's laughing, he's starting to sit up on his own, and we just started feeding him solid foods a few months ago."

© Instagram Paris welcomed Phoenix via surrogacy in January 2023

The doting mom continued: "We're getting ready for him to start talking and walking and turning into a toddler," adding: "Phoenix is just my world. He is the most beautiful little baby boy."

"He's growing up so fast, but he has just made my life feel so complete," she went on, noting: "I just feel like the luckiest girl in the world every single day for this beautiful family that I have."

