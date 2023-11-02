Kourtney Kardashian drops ‘clues’ she’s already given birth in latest post

Kourtney Kardashian, often dubbed the Queen of Halloween, played a final festive trick on her followers, leaving them guessing about her current pregnancy status.

On a night typically filled with costumes and revelry, the 44-year-old reality star instead took to Instagram to share an array of throwback Halloween photos, diverting attention from the growing speculation that she might have already welcomed her new baby.

Fans were quick to dissect the details of Kourtney's posts, noticing that she donned her Bride of Frankenstein costume from the previous year—a sartorial repeat that raised eyebrows given the Kardashians' penchant for newness.

Moreover, a video that showed her strolling down a street conveniently captured only her back, strategically avoiding a clear view of her baby bump. Even more telling, the snapshot featuring her daughter Penelope as Cher from "Clueless" dated back two years, stirring further intrigue.

© Instagram Kourtney wears the same outfit as last year

Amidst these puzzling clues, fans also questioned how Kourtney could be out and about, considering reports of her being on bed rest.

In a recent Instagram post, sister Kim Kardashian shared insights into her 43rd birthday celebration, noting the absence of Kourtney due to her bed rest, sparking rumors of an imminent arrival for the newest addition to the family.

© Instagram Kourtney recreated Kim's 2013 Met Gala look

Kourtney's pregnancy has been a subject of fascination, with fans anticipating a Halloween birth. Even Travis Barker, Kourtney's husband, appeared to inadvertently confirm a Halloween due date during a podcast conversation with Toby Morse.

He casually mentioned a baby named Rocky being due the week of a planned event in Hawaii, adding fuel to the fiery speculation.

Fans are convinced Kourtney has already given birth

Travis, the 47-year-old drummer, already has two children, Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney, meanwhile, is a mother to three children—Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8—with ex-partner Scott Disick.

As fans eagerly await official news, they've even started online betting pools, wagering on not only the due date but also the unique name of the baby-to-be.

Kourtney's due date is very soon

The dominant belief is that Rocky Barker will make his entrance into the world on Halloween, aligning with Travis's affection for the spooky holiday.

While Kourtney remains tight-lipped, the guessing game continues, with supporters taking to social media to express their anticipation and theories. Some suggest a planned C-section to secure a Halloween birth, while others simply express excitement at the thought of a holiday-themed arrival.

In true Kardashian fashion, the suspense and intrigue only add to the drama surrounding the birth of Kourtney's first child with Travis. Fans remain on the edge of their seats, ready for the reveal that might just be the ultimate Halloween treat.