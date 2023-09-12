Kourtney Kardashian asks for help as she provides look inside nursery for baby with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian gave fans an intimate glimpse into her life as an expectant mother with a peek of her nursery for upcoming baby Kravis, not long after an emergency fetal surgery required dad Travis Barker to rush home.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 44-year-old reality TV star shared a photo of the window in her nursery, sunlight pouring into the largely stark white room.

In the center of the frame looked to be the crib for baby Kravis, sporting an angular design with a large bed and a wooden frame tapered at the top.

Kourtney asked her fans for their recommendations on baby care, posing the question: "What's the best place for a baby registry?" adding at the bottom: "It's been a minute…"

She also wrote: "Also need to know best stroller, car seat, anything new? I'll do all my favorites on Poosh once I dive in," referencing her lifestyle brand.

Kourtney and Blink-182 drummer Travis, 47, are set to welcome their first child together after tying the knot in 2022. Kourtney shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, eight, with former partner Scott Disick. Travis shares Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

© Instagram Kourtney posed a question to fans while providing a look inside her nursery

The pair worried fans when Blink-182 announced last week that Travis had rushed home due to an "urgent family matter." While they remained tight-lipped on the matter for a while, Kourtney eventually shared on social media that she had to undergo emergency fetal surgery.

Thankfully, the procedure went well, with both Kourtney and her baby emerging safe and healthy. She wrote: "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life.

© Getty Images The couple are set to welcome their first child together

"I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."

She explained: "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear.

© Instagram Travis rushed home to be with Kourtney when she had to undergo fetal surgery

"I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant. Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing." Several fans and friends reached out with supportive messages, while Travis commented on her post: "God is great."

It looks like the mom-of-three has settled back into her role of mom-to-be a fourth time over, sharing new photos on Instagram over the weekend baring her baby bump in a leather jacket and pants with a lace top underneath.

"Pregnancy is so empowering," she simply wrote alongside several photos in the outfit, receiving supportive heart emojis and messages from fans.

