Travis Barker finally reveals name of baby with Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker has finally revealed the name he and Kourtney Kardashian have chosen for their first baby together, as well as their due date after months of speculation.

He dropped the details while speaking on singer Toby Morse’s podcast, One Life Once Chance With Toby Morse, explaining that he would be unable to do a Hawaii benefit concert because it fell on “the week that Rocky’s due”, making it clear that the couple had settled on the name Rocky.

Toby clarified this, asking if he meant “Rocky 13 Barker”, a name that the 47-year-old had suggested they might call their baby, and Travis confirmed they had settled on that name for their baby.

The Blink-182 drummer joked that their son is “gonna come out of my wife’s vagina, like, doing front kicks and push-ups”, hence why their baby name would refer to the iconic boxing movie.

He also revealed that the baby’s due date would likely be “either Halloween or, like, the first week of November” meaning that it’s right around the corner.

Travis has openly said on many occasions he’d like to name his baby with Kourtney Rocky, explaining that: “Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies, and 13 is just the greatest number of all time.

“And ‘Rocky’ [is] the greatest boxing movie of all time.”

© Jeff Bottari This is Kourtney and Travis' first baby together

The name might not be as popular with his kids, however, as his 17-year-old daughter, Alabama suggested the name Rocky 13 was a “bad” choice.

The oldest Kardashian sister has spoken openly about being pregnant at age 44, particularly in response to criticism: “Those comments don’t affect me. I just say: how could you question God’s plan? Because that’s how I see this pregnancy, which came when both Travis and I weren’t even thinking about it anymore and a year after we stopped IVF."