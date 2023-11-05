Strictly star Janette Manrara cuddles baby Lyra in heart-melting mother-daughter moment

Janette Manrara has no doubt been rushed off her feet as she hosts the current series of Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two, but the star has always got time for her baby daughter, Lyra Rose.

The former dancer took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her family life with her little girl, and it couldn't have been cuter!

In the sweet clip, Janette cradled her little girl, and she kissed her on the head as Lyra had the sweetest reaction, which you can see in the video below…

WATCH: Janette Manrara cuddles baby Lyra in heart-melting mother-daughter moment

Janette and her husband, Aljaz Skorjanec, have clearly taken to parenting since welcoming Lyra back in July, and the couple, who are famed for appearing on Strictly Come Dancing, recently opened up about their initial struggles to become parents and shared why having more children is definitely on the cards – and how it could be very soon!

"Who knows what will happen next year? We'd love for Lyra to have a brother or sister," Janette teased in Prima's December issue.

"You never know. You pray for it, and hopefully it will happen," added Aljaz. "We obviously want more children, but after the process we went through to have Lyra, you quickly learn there are never any guarantees in life."

Their firstborn made her photoshoot debut in September in the pages of HELLO!. "She's a little superstar already and loves the camera," her proud mum said with a laugh as she and her husband posed with their baby girl.

Needless to say, the former Strictly professional dancers were besotted. "I look into her eyes and feel completely lost in them," said Janette, as she and Aljaz snuggled up with Lyra on their bed.

"That love is so deep; nothing else compares. You can see she’s learning and developing. She recognises our faces and our voices, and that connection is just incredible. She's the most amazing baby. She’s really contented and only cries if she’s hungry or needs a nappy change."

Aljaz added: "Every single day is a pinch-yourself moment. Of course it's very demanding, but the beautiful moments make all the sleepless nights worth it, like when I see her happy and smiling and I’m looking at her with such excitement and anticipation to see what she’s going to do next."

Lyra was born on 28 July at London’s Portland Hospital, weighing 7lb 7oz. "It was the most perfect day," Janette recalled.

"We had a playlist, and Aljaz and I had a little slow dance before we went into theatre. "All morning we had been humming the song Little Bitty Pretty One and that was the song we chose for her to be born to. There was a screen over my tummy, but as she came out, the doctors offered to drop it so I could watch.

"It was literally like a cue to a performance: the music started, the curtain dropped and out she came, onto the stage of life. It was the most beautiful, emotional moment; Aljaz and I were both crying. We were in heaven."