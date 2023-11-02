Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec planning emotional family reunion with 'miracle' Lyra

It's set to be a special few months for Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec as they mark several new milestones with baby Lyra, including their first Christmas as parents.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional and Strictly: It Takes Two host have discussed their plans to have a special family reunion, since Aljaz's family is based in Slovenia and Janette's are in Florida.

WATCH: Janette Manrara shares sweet glimpse inside baby Lyra's nursery

Since they are based in Cheshire in the UK, the long distance has meant the couple have had to carefully plan how they split their family time with baby Lyra, whom she described as her "Christmas miracle."

After falling pregnant with Lyra in late 2022, Janette told Prima the emotional moment she told her parents she was expecting a baby last Christmas.

© Instagram The couple welcomed their daughter in July

"We gave my family a card. I think they thought I was going to take them to Disneyland, but instead it said, 'Dear Grandma, Grandpa, Auntie and Uncle, Merry Christmas from the newest member of the family'. And there was the scan picture. Mum was crying, Dad was crying, we were all crying," she began.

© Instagram The couple will be spending Christmas with Aljaz's parents

Janette added that this Christmas, they will create another special memory with her in-laws."It's nice that we got to share the news in Miami and now have our first Christmas with Lyra in Slovenia. She's our Christmas miracle," she said.

© Instagram The Strictly stars split their time between their families in Slovenia and Florida

The dancer also praised their loved ones for helping the couple with childcare, which is not always easy to juggle alongside their work schedules. Aljaz is taking a career break after leaving Strictly last year, while Janette is back hosting Strictly: It Takes Two alongside Fleur East.

On the subject of the lessons she's learnt as a parent, Janette told Prima: "Number one, love is the most important thing to give your child and, number two, you need to plan. You can no longer wing anything. We're lucky our families will come over to help us with Lyra."

© Nicky Johnston / Prima UK Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skojanec on Prima's December cover

Janette and Aljaz welcomed Lyra in July, sharing a photo from the hospital with the caption: "Lyra Rose Skorjanec July 28, 2023," alongside a rose emoji. Since then, the couple have shared their baby joy with HELLO!, with doting dad Aljaz discussing his excitement to have quality time with his daughter.

"I can't wait to do daddy daycare – it's my favourite job ever. I have waited to be a dad for so long and I feel very lucky to be able to spend so much time with my daughter," he said.

READ NOW: Gemma Atkinson issues heartfelt message following lookalike baby Thiago's 'crazy' milestone