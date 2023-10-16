Strictly Come Dancing star Aljaz Skorjanec shared an adorable photo of his two-month-old baby girl Lyra at the weekend, who he shares with his wife Janette Manrara.

The professional dancer took to his Instagram page to show fans the snap of himself with his daughter, all wrapped up in the cutest teddy bear style snowsuit.

In the picture, we see Aljaz dressed in his country attire – green jacket and matching flat cap – and Lyra looking cosy with her hat on, hood up and a dummy in her mouth.

WATCH: Aljaz and Janette introduce us to Lyra Rose

Plenty of parents give their infants dummies to help soothe them, however, Aljaz’s use of a pacifier with his little girl caused a stir in the comments section.

© Instagram Aljaz and Lyra posed together for a cute selfie whilst at the stables

One fan wrote: “We could see more of her beautiful face without the dummy,” with another adding: “She not crying so why the dummy?”

But one follower defended the couple, writing: “They're a great comforter though!”

© Instagram The couple posing with Lyra and an adorable pony

There are pros and cons to using dummies with your child and it’s every parent’s right to do what they feel is right for their baby.

According to The Lullaby Trust, using a dummy when putting your baby down to sleep may reduce the chance of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

The charity advises: “If you choose to use a dummy, it is recommended that you consider offering it once breastfeeding has been established, typically when your baby is about one month old. Some people like to use a dummy as babies find sucking a soothing thing to do.

“If you have chosen to use a dummy, it should be gently withdrawn between 6 and 12 months, to avoid possible longer-term problems associated with dummy use (such as ear infections or misalignment of teeth). These problems have not been found below the age of one year.”

Aside from the dummy debate, several of Aljaz’s fans commented on how beautiful his daughter is, with many comparing her looks to her star parents.

One said: “Lyra is very like her papa, but she’s onto a winner whomever she looks like with you two beautiful people.” A second agreed: “Definitely Daddy’s girl.”

Others thought Lyra is a mini Janette, with one noticing: “She's got her mama's eyes,” and another posting: “Beautiful baby girl, looks like her mama.”

Whatever your view, baby Lyra is certainly a little cutie and we can’t wait to see more pictures of her as she grows up.