Louise Redknapp has shared a heartwarming tribute to her youngest son, Beau, to mark his fifteenth birthday. The former Eternals singer, who shares two sons with her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp, was ever the proud mum when she shared a series of photos alongside Beau marking the special milestone.

The first photo, shared on Instagram, saw a grown-up-looking Beau hilariously carrying his mum over his shoulder as he smiled for the camera.

Louise's post also featured other photos of her alongside Beau including holiday snaps, cute selfies and a photo showing the 15-year-old shortly after he was born.



Louise wrote in the caption: "Happy 15th Birthday to my Beau Beau @beau_redknapp love you more than you could possibly imagine, so proud of the young man you are becoming and everything you are achieving. You're one [of] my little (but taller) best friends and the best rapper I know!"

The 49-year-old, who is also a mum to 19-year-old Charley, has a strong following on social media and the comments section was full of well-wishes from fans sending happy birthday messages to Beau. One person said: "Happy Birthday Beau, can't believe he's 15," while a second added: "Jamie's double, gorgeous young man."

A third wrote: "He's the double of his dad," and a fourth agreed: "Carbon copy of @jamie.redknapp Happy birthday to Beau. Hope time flies still remember you announcing his birth."

Meanwhile, Louise's post dedicated to her son comes shortly after she confirmed her romance with her new boyfriend, Drew. The handsome-looking couple went 'Instagram official' this week when Louise posted three photos alongside her new man and one with her eldest son, Charley, to celebrate Drew's birthday.

In the snap, the mother-of-two and her new boyfriend can be seen enjoying dinner in a swanky restaurant as they cuddled up for a photo. Louise looked ultra glam in a black lace top with gold accessories, while Drew looked suave but casual in a navy open shirt.

In the second photo, the new couple are joined by Louise's 19-year-old son who was also smiling for the snap as they enjoyed the birthday meal.

Not much is known about Louise's new man but he is said to be a high-flying CEO of a British defence technology company. The former Strictly star was previously married to former footballer Jamie Redknapp for 20 years before their divorce in 2017.

A few days after going public with the romance, a smiley Louise told The Mirror: "It's so difficult with your personal life... it's all good." She then admitted there was nothing left to say as "everything about it has already been written".