Steph McGovern shares rare photo from daughter's fourth birthday celebration

Steph McGovern is best known for her presenting career but she is also a proud mum, although she typically keeps her family out of the spotlight.

The Steph's Packed Lunch host had a reason to celebrate at the weekend, however, and she took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes glimpses of her daughter's fourth birthday party.

In the first, the star gaped at the camera in horror, her mouth open and panic in her eyes as she lay on her back in a foam pool. She captioned the image: "The face of a woman trying to get through a four-year-old's b'day party. (And subsequently get out of the foam pool in a civilised manner)."

The second image Steph hilariously shared was an image from her point of view deep in the ball pool, with a caption that read: "It was at this point I wondered whether I would ever see daylight again".

Two small children could be seen in the foreground, but Steph covered their faces with red heart emojis. The star welcomed her little girl with her partner back in 2019 and has kept her family's names and images private.

© Instagram Steph joked that she was trapped in a foam pool

She announced her happy baby news over on Twitter, now known as X, via a sweet statement which read: "Well hello world, just surfaced to let you know that we now have a daughter! "Born on Monday morning just as @BBCBreakfast was wrapping up. We're all fine and dandy. Just getting used to the eau de sick/poo I am now regularly wearing. #babylife."

Unfortunately, the former BBC Breakfast star received some disappointing news last month, when it was confirmed that her lunchtime show had been cancelled by Channel 4.

© Instagram The star is so down-to-earth

Show regulars rushed to share the disappointment and support for the presenter and podcaster. Taking to social media, fellow presenter Denise Van Outen led the tributes on Instagram.

Sharing a photo alongside her colleague and friend, the TV star penned a sweet message to go alongside it. "@channel4 have announced that @packedlunchc4 will not be returning in 2024," she began. "This is incredibly sad news for the whole team behind and in-front of the cameras.

© Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock The star is a busy working mum

"I've absolutely loved being part of this show. Steph started this show in her kitchen during lockdown then ended up being nominated for a BAFTA. What an achievement! I can honestly say that this show has been a joy from start to finish.

"Anyone who has had the pleasure of spending time with the team in Leeds will tell you what a nice bunch they are. I don't think I've had this much fun working in TV since my Big Brekkie stint. Steph is hilarious! We've laughed our heads off most days.

© Instagram Steph's show has sadly been cancelled

"There are no egos on this show, just a great group of people mucking in to make a fun inclusive entertainment show to put a smile on the viewers' faces every weekday."

Gemma Atkinson – who has also appeared on Steph's Packed Lunch – similarly shared her gratitude to Steph and the rest of the team.