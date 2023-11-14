Pete Doherty's lookalike son Astile is related to Liam Gallagher's daughter - yes, really

British rockers Pete Doherty and Liam Gallagher have more in common than their successful careers in the music industry.

The Libertines frontman and former Oasis singer have children who are half-siblings. Who knew?

Pete, who has recently released a very candid documentary detailing his hedonistic life and career, is a father of three, but his eldest, Astile, is the half-brother of Liam's daughter, Molly.

The Babyshambles star welcomed his son in 2003 after a short-lived romance with singer and actress Lisa Moorish.

© Dave Benett Lisa Moorish and her son Astile Doherty attend the VIN + OMI "Spaced" after party at One Hundred Shoreditch on February 15, 2023

But when Astile was born, Lisa was already a mum to Molly Moorish, who she welcomed with Liam in 1998, after the couple's alleged affair while Liam was still married to Patsy Kensit.

Who are Pete Doherty's other children?

As well as Astile, Pete is a father to two daughters. In 2011, the singer welcomed his eldest daughter, Aisling, whose mum is South African model Lindi Hingston. Astile, now aged 20, featured in his famous dad's new film in a lighted-hearted throwback clip which sees Pete throw his son in the air while in the kitchen at home.

As for Astile's half-sister, Molly, the 25-year-old did not have a relationship with her dad Liam while she was growing up. She spoke to Grazia in 2020 about their lack of bond whenr: "It was normal because it was just what I knew." Molly and Liam connected in 2018: "We went to the pub and got on so well," she told the publication. "For the build-up, I was not really thinking about it. Then, for the first five minutes, I was like, 'Oh, this is weird,' and then it just was fine."

© James Veysey/Shutterstock Molly Moorish is Liam Gallagher's daughter

More recently, the 44-year-old became a father for the third time when he and his wife Katia de Vidas welcomed their baby girl, Billie-May Doherty, in May. To make the announcement, Peter shared two snaps on his Instagram, the first showing the newborns wristband from the hospital, and the second showing the adorable baby snuggled in a blue blanket.

Who is Pete Doherty's wife?

Pete and Katia began dating 12 years ago and tied the knot in 2021. Although Pete is famous for living a rock and roll lifestyle at the height of his fame, these days he and Katia live a more relaxed and quiet life in France where they have lived for the past few years.

The couple are both bandmembers of the group, Peter Doherty and the Puta Madres – the third band formed by the singer following his previous projects with The Libertines and Babyshambles.

© Schneider-Press/Raphael S/SIPA/Shutterstock Pete Doherty with wife Katia de Vidas and daughter in August 2023

Pete has had a number of high-profile relationships in the past with stars like Kate Moss and the late Amy Winehouse. Pete's new documentary film, Peter Doherty: A Stranger In My Own Skin is made up of 200 hours of private footage, shot from the start of Pete's career up until now.

It features his famous exes including Amy Winehouse, who tragically died from alcohol poisoning in 2011, and also references his relationship with Kate Moss.

The film also explores the lows of Pete's life, such as his well-documented battle with drug addiction, which resulted in a six-month trip to Thailand for a stint in a rehabilitation facility.