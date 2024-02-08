Will Smith celebrates major family 'first' for daughter Willow Smith

It's a big moment for Willow Smith, as she becomes the first in the famous Smith family to achieve a big milestone.

The 23-year-old has officially become the first in her family of musicians to hit a billion streams with one of her songs on Spotify, that being her 2015 track "Wait a Minute!"

It was her proud dad Will who took to his Instagram to gush over Willow's achievement, sharing a shot of his phone screen with her Spotify page, to confirm that she was indeed a streaming billionaire. Take a look at her skill as a musician below...

Willow Smith sings inside her Malibu home

"@willowsmith is the first person in the family to have a song with a BILLION streams!!" he proudly wrote, with Willow responding in the comments: "Love u daddy."

Others like Tyra Banks, Sharon Stone, and Shonda Rhimes also celebrated the young musician, with Will's frequent collaborator DJ Jazzy Jeff responding: "Listen to what you just said…that's gangster."

Willow, who broke into the music industry in 2010 with the track "Whip My Hair," also has another song with over 500 million streams, that being her 2020 track from THE ANXIETY (her collaborative project with Tyler Cole), "Meet Me At Our Spot."

© Instagram Willow proudly celebrated his daughter's musical achievement

Will, 55, has a pair of tracks with over 300 million streams, all from his debut album, 1997's Big Willie Style, those being "Miami" and the ever popular "Gettin' Jiggy Wit It."

Also in the running, however, is Jaden, Will and wife Jada Pinkett Smith's 25-year-old son, who has a thriving music career that began in 2011. His most streamed song is 2017's "Icon" from the album SYRE, which has nearly 400 million streams.

"Wait a Minute!" was released as the second and final single from Willow's debut studio album Ardipithecus, which didn't make much of a splash when it was released in 2015, similarly to its parent album.

© Instagram Willow officially became the first of her family's musicians to hit a billion streams with one song

However, in 2019, the song became the soundtrack to the #HereRightNow dance challenge on TikTok and quickly went viral over the early months of the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, emerging a sleeper hit on charts worldwide.

Once again in 2022, though, a sped-up remix of the song found traction on TikTok and immediately began picking up steam, sending the song to the top 40 of charts worldwide. While it didn't make a dent on the US Billboard Hot 100, it was a top-ten alternative songs chart hit, and was eventually certified 2x Platinum in the country, denoting two million in sales and equivalent streams.

Willow's career began in 2010 with the ubiquitous hit "Whip My Hair," which remains her highest peaking single in the US to date (at number 11) and was a top 40 hit worldwide, being certified 3x Platinum in the States.

© Getty Images The singer broke into the mainstream with her 2010 track "Whip My Hair"

She followed it up with a few one off singles before releasing her 2015 debut, which found little chart success, as did her 2017 and 2019 follow-ups The 1st and Willow.

However, her 2021 album Lately I Feel Everything became a sleeper hit, thanks to its breakout lead single "t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l" with Travis Barker, and was her first album to chart worldwide.

© Getty Images She achieved success in 2021 as well thanks to the collaborative project The ANXIETY

Her 2020 release "Meet Me At Our Spot" with THE ANXIETY also started blowing up on TikTok in 2021, a year after release, and was a global hit, reaching the top 40 in her native States.

