Tim McGraw's daughter bravely puts her bare body on display for art as she talks 'insecurities'

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's youngest daughter Audrey has put her "insecurities" about her body to one side for the sake of art.

The 21-year-old shared a beautiful photo, taken by photographer Alexandra Arnold, on Instagram where she appeared to be naked behind a white sheet that she held across her body.

© Getty Images Tim McGraw with wife Faith Hill and daughter Audrey McGraw

Admitting that she too can be insecure about her appearance, Audrey captioned the tasteful image: "I think with a mind that holds so many insecurities for this body. To create art like this feels empowering. And that is all I need to say. Thank you @thealexandraarnold for capturing such beautiful photos."

Her followers were blown away by her honesty and the stunning photo, with one responding: "Absolutely!!! I believe every woman should be empowered with Boudoir photography!! This is fantastic!!" A second said: "Your exquisite beauty and grace shine through like a diamond!"

A third added: "This makes me feel so valid about my insecurities. This is such a gorgeous photo, and being able to express those feelings and share this piece of art is beautiful. Honestly really empowering, thank you."

Audrey is no stranger to showing off her statuesque figure. Last month, she posted a beautiful photo of herself in a bikini taking photos in a field.

In July, she caused a stir among her followers when she shared a black and white photo of herself ironing in her kitchen wearing knee-high boots and a polka dot blouse that was thrown over a tiny thong.

Audrey moved to NYC from her family home in Nashville, Tennessee, to attend the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, where she is studying acting, theater, and filmmaking. Alongside her studies, she also models and has an incredible singing voice, just like her parents, which she often showcases on social media.

WATCH: Faith Hill and her daughters showcase their incredible singing voices

Tim and Faith are equally proud of all their daughters. Gracie, 26, also lives in the Big Apple and is making a name for herself on Broadway. So far, she has performed at showcases for several Broadway Sings events, and in July she headlined her first solo show at Chelsea Table + Stage.

Their other daughter Maggie, 25, isn't as active on social media and has a very different career path to her sisters having studied Sustainability Science and Practice at Stanford University. She previously worked for the office of Tennessee Democratic Representative Jim Cooper before his retirement.

© Instagram/Audrey McGraw Audrey McGraw has an incredible physique but she too has insecurities about it

Speaking about his daughters' achievements in 2021, Tim told People: "It's inspiring to me to watch them go out on their own and do the things they do. We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women.

"And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people. It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

© Photo: Instagram Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are doting parents to three daughters

Audrey was the last of the McGraw children to leave the family home, and it was something both Tim and Faith struggled with at first.

"You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices," he told People at the time. "And all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

