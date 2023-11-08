Inside Pete Doherty's homes: Fires, flags and smashed photo frames

Pete Doherty's new documentary, created by his wife Katia Devidas, gives fans a glimpse inside the Libertines frontman's home, offering an insight into the chaotic life he leads when he's not tearing up the stage.

Peter Doherty: A Stranger In My Own Skin is made up of 200 hours of private footage, shot from the start of Pete's career up until now, starring Amy Winehouse, referencing Kate Moss and documenting his 2014 stay in rehab in Thailand, where he stayed for six months.

Fans are also granted a glimpse into a few of the Babyshambles star's homes, including his Parisien apartment and the sprawling home he lived in Marlborough when he was banned from London in 2007.

Pete Doherty on the floor at his home

Pete's homes are as chaotic as you might imagine from a rockstar whose struggles with drugs are heavily documented, with one scene showing the Up The Bracket musician trail a stream of petrol from a mannequin to his fireplace, before setting the figure alight and watching the flames engulf the fireplace.

Watch the trailer below to see the chaos…

WATCH: See inside Peter Doherty's home in his documentary

Another scene in the film shows the musician sitting amongst piles of his belongings, including smashed photo frames and discarded notebooks, while a heartbreaking shot follows Pete as he strolls into his kitchen telling his cats he has no cat food for them, before offering them the fresh fish he's eating himself.

Shots inside the 44-year-old home in Paris show a similarly messy home, with the star reclining on an unmade bed, without a duvet cover as she discusses why he isn't sure he will check into rehab, as planned.

The film also shows an emotional auction scene, which shows the Don't Look Back Into The Sun performer sell off his belongings from his home, including art he has created, with a painting he and his late friend Amy Winehouse worked on fetching £35,000.

Pete Doherty lit a fire inside his home

Pete also upsettingly sold an antique desk from his home, his iconic military jackets from his Libertines days and three of his guitars.

In a more light-hearted moment, fans are given a rare glimpse of Pete's son, Astile, 20. In the throwback clip, Pete lifts his young son in the air in the middle of his kitchen at home, providing an adorable father-son moment with the child he shares with Lisa Moorish.

Pete Doherty's home is full of memorabilia

Pete and Katia are now expecting their first child together, with Katia sharing the news on Instagram in April. It is unknown where they will raise their child, but snapshots of their life on social media suggest a more put together homelife.

Peter Doherty: A Stranger In My Own Skin is out on November 9

