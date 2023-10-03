Angelina Jolie shares revelation about recent rare appearance with her five children with ex Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie is a proud mom to her six children, shared with ex-husband Brad Pitt: Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.

In a new interview with Vogue, the Oscar-winning actress and humanitarian, 48, discussed life away from the spotlight with her children and how it influenced her latest venture, the fashion collective Atelier Jolie.

She explained that the idea came from "self expression" and identity, saying of her children: "I don't tell the kids how to dress. Even when they were little, I just put things in front of them."

Angelina added of public appearances with her kids: "Nobody has to go anywhere if they don't want to, and if they don't want to dress up, they don't have to."

She presented the example of the 2021 premiere of Marvel's Eternals in Hollywood, where she was famously joined on the red carpet by five of her six children, with the exception of Pax.

Angelina decided that the occasion would be the perfect time to try out "circular fashion," presenting them with pieces from her own closet which they chose from.

© Getty Images Maddox, Vivienne, Zahara, Shiloh, and Knox joined their mom Angelina at the "Eternals" premiere in 2021

Shiloh opted for a beige pleated Gabriela Hearst dress, which she had tailored to the knee, while Zahara wore a familiar outfit – a beaded semi-sheer Elie Saab gown, which her mom most notably wore to the 2014 Academy Awards with Brad.

Angelina, who presented the Oscar for Best Director that night, styled her look with her hair down and a smoky eye, while Zahara opted for minimal makeup and donned her hair in a bun.

Angelina continued: "I went vintage shopping with a few of them as well – I think Knox was wearing all vintage. The cut was quite unusual, quite cool, I thought," adding: "I want them to be their own people."

© Getty Images Zahara wore the same dress her mom wore to the 2014 Oscars

The Girl, Interrupted star talked about working on Atelier Jolie with Zahara and Pax and made an emotional confession about motherhood and how it "saved" her.

"I was 26 when I became a mother," she emotionally explained. "My entire life changed. Having children saved me – and taught me to be in this world differently."

© Getty Images Angelina's kids rarely make public appearances, and she explained that there's no pressure on them to

Angelina began the process of adopting the first of her six children, Maddox, from Cambodia in 2002, when she was still married to her second husband, Billy Bob Thornton. However, they split up months later and Angelina went through the process by herself and raised Maddox herself before she met Brad.

"I think, recently, I would've gone under in a much darker way had I not wanted to live for them. They're better than me, because you want your children to be."

© Getty Images "My entire life changed. Having children saved me – and taught me to be in this world differently."

She continued: "Of course I'm the mother, and hopefully that safe place for them and that stability. But I'm also the one that they laugh at – and I see them taking over so many different aspects of our family."

