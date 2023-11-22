Alicia Silverstone's son Bear, 12, towers above his mom in latest outing

Alicia Silverstone was a sight to behold as she stood courtside at the Los Angeles Clippers game on Monday.

The 5-foot-5 actress, who is a muse for designer Marc Jacobs' latest campaign, was spotted cheering on her beloved Clippers alongside her son, Bear, who now stands taller than his mother.

Bear, 12, showed off his basketball skills by taking a few free throws before the game began. The tween was decked out in a navy blue Clippers jersey over his white hoodie, khaki green pants, and sneakers.

The stylish star kept her look casual in a black long-sleeved Henley shirt with a V-neck, layered under an army green jacket. Her dark blonde hair was parted on the side and styled in loose waves.

© Kevork Djansezian Alicia Silverstone and her son, Bear Blu, attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets

The "Clueless" actress watched with pride as her only child took some shots from the foul line ahead of the matchup against the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena. Alicia and Bear are both avid NBA fans.

In December 2022, Alicia revealed that she had secured a signed jersey from Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo for Bear as a Hanukkah gift.

© Kevork Djansezian Alicia Silverstone's son, Bear Blu, shoots a basketball prior to the start of a basketball game

The actress shares Bear with her ex-husband, musician Christopher Jarecki, 46. The couple divorced in 2018 after 13 years of marriage.

The 42-year-old was accompanied by her partner, Hervé Larren, who was seen taking photos of Bear on the court. Larren is a businessman engaged in technology, real estate, and private equity ventures in both the US and Europe.

The "myKind organics" founder has been encouraging her millions of fans to embrace a vegan lifestyle, especially during the Thanksgiving season.

© Kevork Djansezian Blue is now taller than his mom

"Happy Thanksgiving! Can't believe it's around the corner!" she wrote on Instagram on Monday.

"If you're still on the search for what to bring (or serve.. if you're hosting!), check out my website TheKindLife.com for some yum recipes."

Alicia has raised Bear as a vegan, and she is proud of the healthy and vibrant young man he has become.

© Kevork Djansezian Alicia previously admitted that she still co-sleeps with her son

In a 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight, she shared that Bear, who enjoys kale and oat milk, is a testament to the benefits of a plant-based diet.

"To never have needed antibiotics in nine years and to never have needed any kind of medical intervention… most kids have so many ear infections, they're taking medicine all the time," she asserted. "I'm not saying I wouldn't give it to him… I'm saying he doesn't need it," she explained.

In July, the actress appeared on The Ellen Fisher Podcast to discuss her vegan lifestyle and the challenges of raising healthy children.

During the conversation, Alicia revealed that she and Bear still sleep together. She explained that her parenting style is about "following nature."

Pointing out that in a wild setting, leaving a baby separated from its mother would be dangerous, Silverstone believes co-sleeping is a natural choice. She also described motherhood as "the most precious, most unbelievable experience in this world," adding, "For me, it's so divine."

A few years back Alicia also admitted that she still takes baths with her son.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.