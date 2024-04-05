Alicia Silverstone's son Bear, 12, towers over her while spending 'quality time' on holiday

Alicia Silverstone recently shared a glimpse into her adventures in Costa Rica with her son, Bear Blu Jarecki, who is on the cusp of turning 13 on May 5.

The mother-son duo enjoyed a memorable vacation, highlighted by a visit to Gustavo Vargas Cordoba's artisanal coffee farm, Café Viñas, nestled in the high-altitude terrains of Capellades.

Here, they indulged in the rich flavors of 100% Arabic coffee, an experience that marks one of the many cherished moments of their trip.

Standing side-by-side, Alicia, at 47, humorously noted that Bear has now officially outgrown her 5ft 5in stature, a milestone moment for any parent.

Their journey continued with an exhilarating visit to a local rainforest waterfall, where they embraced adventure by going cliff diving, donned in matching black attire, showcasing their inseparable bond.

Alicia, who is not only an acclaimed actress but also an avid social media influencer with a following of 9.6 million, shared a snippet of their cliff diving escapade where she playfully exclaimed, "I'm scared for some reason!" before taking the leap.

The duo also experienced the thrill of white water rafting in a close-knit group, adding to the array of activities that made their vacation unforgettable.

In a candid revelation on The Ellen Fisher Podcast in 2022, Alicia opened up about her attachment parenting approach, sharing that she and Bear still share a bed.

She explained, "If you were in any kind of wild setting where there are animals...if you put your baby over there, your baby is going to get eaten. It's not ideal for the baby to be over there." This natural instinct to protect and nurture is a testament to Alicia's dedication as a mother.

During their stay, Alicia also gave her followers a peek into her vegan lifestyle, which she embraced back in 1998.

She shared delectable snapshots of plant-based meals enjoyed in Costa Rica, capturing the essence of her culinary experiences.

"Eating delicious food, white water rafting, and spending quality time with my son. Costa Rica has been amazing so far!" Alicia enthused in her social media post, which even caught the eye of Oscar nominee Juliette Lewis, who expressed her desire to join such an adventure.

Back home, Alicia shares joint custody of Bear with her ex-husband, Christopher Jarecki, following their amicable split in 2018 after a 13-year marriage.

Beyond her life as a devoted mother and actress, Alicia is a staunch advocate for veganism and the plant-based movement, channeling her passion through her blog, The Kind Life. She has also ventured into documentary production with I Could Never Go Vegan, set to premiere in limited UK theaters.

Alicia's commitment to promoting a vegan lifestyle extends to her literary work, with her 2014 book The Kind Mama, where she posits that a vegan diet can prevent postpartum depression and address various health concerns.

