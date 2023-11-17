Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton and her three sons make picture perfect appearance with rare glimpse into personal lives

Blake Shelton made an insightful appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Thursday and shared a snapshot of family life with his wife Gwen Stefani and his three stepsons.

The country music king chatted about his life post The Voice and opened up about being a stepdad and their family traditions.

When asked about the holidays and how he, Gwen and Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, nine, are planning to spend Thanksgiving, he shared a photo of the group.

In the image displayed on the screen behind Blake and his host, Blake looked jovial as he threw out a laugh while Gwen and the boys appeared equally as enthralled in the moment as they sported beaming smiles too.

He told Jennifer: "The whole family we really get into the holidays. The only tradition we have though, me and the kids, we love to do these."

© The Jennifer Hudson Show Blake Shelton shares a photo of his family

Blake then explained: "They watch TikTok and they see people making weird turkeys. So a couple of years ago we made a flaming hot Cheetos one."

Although he didn't reveal what sort of a turkey they would be creating this year, he detailed what sort of a chef he is when Jennifer quizzed him on his cooking abilities.

© Getty Images Blake adores being a stepdad to Gwen's boys

"I do cook," he said after a very long pause. "But I'm limited. I'm a good fryer though. Look at me. I can fry."

The audience erupted in laughter as Blake mocked his physique.It's clear that the family adore their fun-filled life both in Los Angeles and on their ranch in Oklahoma.

© Getty Images Blake had the audience howling with laughter during his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson show

However, it was quite the culture shock when Blake first introduced his two oldest stepsons to country living. "The two of them were like, ‘Well, what do we do now?’” Blake told Taste of Country. "I go, ‘Go out that door and don’t come back till you’re too tired to go any further.’ Well, they can’t even imagine just going down to the creek with a net or turning over rocks or getting on a buggy and driving around."

© Getty The celebrity couple met on The Voice

He's now taught them how to thrive in the outdoors, although it has backfired slightly. Blake added to the outlet: "When it comes to burning things, starting fires and throwing hatchets," Shelton said with a laugh, "You better get out of the way!”

Even Gwen has adapted to their new life too - even when it comes to her wardrobe. Jennifer asked him if he helps to pick out her clothes and he said: "Of course not," before adding: "But I will help her with how to be prepared. So, if we are going to Oklahoma, it's cold, or it's hot there. [I'll say] bring whatever stuff that you need. Be ready."

