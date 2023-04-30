Nadiya Bychkova delights fans with very rare photo of daughter Mila

The Strictly Come Dancing performer is now dating her co-star Kai Widdrington

Nadiya Bychkova balances her busy work life as a dancer with her relationship with her co-star Kai Widdrington and being a doting mum to her daughter.

On Sunday, she no doubt melted her fans' hearts as she shared a rare picture of her little girl on social media.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Strictly star uploaded the sweet image of six-year-old Mila wearing an adorable multi-coloured dress with a pink ribbon belt.

Taken from the back, the snapshot showed off the little girl's neat plait and she sweetly stood on the pavement in front of a silver taxi bearing photos of Nadiya and Kai dancing.

The mum-of-one adorably captioned the image: "My angel [angel emoji]. Wearing @oliviarubin [dress emoji]." The blonde beauty shares her daughter with her ex-fiancé, Slovenian footballer Matija Skarabot.

© Instagram Nadiya shared a sweet photo of Mila online

Recently, Kai confessed that he hoped that he and his beau would like to have children together. Speaking to Yours magazine, the professional dancer said: "Would I like a family of my own one day? Of course."

He went on: "I'd love to be a father. We're busy at the moment laying the foundations for all of that." Nadiya agreed with him, adding: "I always wanted to have many children."

© Rex Nadiya and Kai fell in love after dancing together

Kai also revealed that little Mila calls him "Kai Lemon Pie" – how sweet! Kai and Nadiya fell in love after performing an American Smooth routine together and last year cemented their relationship by adopting a pup together – a bulldog called Snoopy. "Everything just clicked into place," Kai said of their love.

The pair are now touring the UK in a dance stage show, Nadiya and Kai. Before it started, they went live on Kai's Instagram feed to give fans a small insight into how training was going, later sharing the video on their feeds. One fan responded: "It looks amazing! So glad I've booked so many shows, a total fairytale…"

