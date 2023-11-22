Josie Gibson's unusual sleeping arrangements at home with son Reggie

Josie Gibson is already proving to be one of the most popular campmates of this year's I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! roster. After all, she is the much-loved presenter of This Morning who can't help but exude warmth.

Some viewers may have noticed that Josie, 38, mentioned her sleeping arrangements in the extensive conversation around the campmates' children on last night's episode, and it's safe to say they aren't for everyone.

Josie revealed that she 'still sleeps' with her son Reggie, who is five years old, in her bed. In September, said that she had found love with a mystery man but was only interested in sharing a bed with her little son, whom she has from a relationship with ex-boyfriend Terry.

Speaking to OK! Magazine about her sleeping arrangements, Josie said: "I want him in there forever - he will be until he's 18!".

She continued: "The only man in my life is my Reggie. I want to protect him. I'd have to be going out with someone a year before I introduced them to Reg. You've got to be careful that people are with you for the right reasons."

Co-sleeping is a divisive parenting style as it has been linked with sudden infant death syndrome in babies and experts have said that the practice can lead to overly dependent children who develop a 'sleep crutch', that is that they simply can't fall asleep on their own once they are in the habit of sleeping in their parents' bed. It can also become a logistical problem if the family goes on to have more than one child.

Some parents, however, choose to co-sleep with their children as they use this time to bond with their child, it means they are physically close to their child to tend to their needs throughout the night and some parents believe their children feel more secure and thus sleep better by being in their bed.

The I'm a Celebrity campmate has also been open about how she co-parents her son with her ex-boyfriend. The presenter has little Reggie with her four to five nights a week so he has time with his father. She has previously spoken fondly of her relationship with ex Terry saying she "would never have been able to do what I've done if it wasn't for Terry," referring to her successful TV career.

Josie isn't the only celebrity who parents in this way. Kourtney Kardashian, who has become a new mother to her fourth child, first with husband Travis Barker, has been open about how she follows an attachment parenting method which involves co-sleeping with her children.

Kourtney also co-sleeps with her children

Speaking of the parenting style which is distinctly different from sister Kim's 'tough love' approach, Kourtney said: "When I had Mason, I just felt really attached to him and wanted to bring him everywhere. He ended up sleeping with me, and I breastfed for 14 months."

The This Morning presenter who rose to fame on Big Brother has said that she will find leaving Reggie difficult as she enters the Australian jungle. Josie told MailOnline that she has left lots of videos for her loved ones to play Reggie in her absence.

Josie added that ITV producers inform their loved ones of how they are doing every day they spend in the jungle. She has said that leaving Reggie is a big commitment but she hopes her time on the show will 'better their lives'.