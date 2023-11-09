Craig Melvin announces major career move away from Today on-air – co-stars show support

Craig Melvin had some big news to share with his Today Show co-anchors on the November 9th installment of the morning news show – and it's very personal.

The 44-year-old TV personality revealed on Thursday's edition of Pop Start (led by Carson Daly) that he was putting out his first children's book next year, following in the footsteps of his co-stars.

The book is titled I'm Proud Of You, inspired by Craig's own fatherhood journey. He and wife Lindsay share son Delano "Del," nine, and daughter Sybil "Sibby," who just turned seven.

Craig Melvin discovers his family history at the International African American Museum, Charleston

On the show, he said of his new venture: "I love being a dad. Of the things I enjoy in life, it is the thing I enjoy the most. The book is a tribute to fatherhood, and it's a love letter to my son as well."

Co-anchor Savannah Guthrie said: "It's so sweet!" and Craig assured his colleagues that "Delano approved it," encouraging viewers to pre-order now. It will be out on May 7, 2024.

On Instagram, the Today host shared a look at the cover art, illustrated by Sawyer Cloud, and gushed: "I'm thrilled to announce my first children's book, I'm Proud Of You, will be released on May 7, 2024.

© NBC News/Today Craig announced his new children's book on the Today Show

"I have many passions in life, but what I'm most passionate about is being a father. I'm Proud Of You is a celebration of the small things in life, and a book for anybody who has experienced the joys and wonders of parenthood and wants their children to know how amazing and inspiring they are."

EXCLUSIVE: Craig Melvin thanks Today 'family' for support on fundraiser in honor of late brother

His co-stars showed their support in the comments section, with Jenna Bush Hager writing: "Let's go!" and Laura Jarrett commenting: "Love it!" Others left responses like: "So awesome, Craig! Can't wait to buy a copy and read to my children!" and: "SO excited. Love the cover!!!! We always need children's books to reflect real people and real stories."

Craig isn't the first of the Today Show hosts to venture into children's books, as he follows Jenna (who has co-authored multiple books with her sister Barbara Bush), Savannah, Hoda Kotb, and Dylan Dreyer.

WATCH: Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones, & Craig Melvin's kids make rare special appearance to kick off Today Show

In fact, just back in August, Hoda delighted viewers by announcing that she was releasing her second children's book, dedicated to her younger daughter Hope, four, titled Hope is a Rainbow.

© Getty Images Co-anchor Jenna and her sister Barbara just released their latest book together

A follow-up to 2018's I've Loved You Since Forever, which was inspired by her older daughter Haley's birth, Hoda said on the show at the time: "It reminds me that hope is in every corner, no matter what hardship you endure."

SEE: Today Show's Savannah Guthrie and co-stars look so different in photos from early career – Hoda Kotb, Katie Couric, more

Hope is a Rainbow is also available for pre-order and will be out on March 21, 2024, less than two months before Craig's.

© Instagram Hoda is also releasing a new book in March 2024, inspired by her daughter Hope

Most recently, Jenna and Barbara appeared on the show together to promote their newest book, Love Comes First, the follow-up to their previous work, Sisters First. Released on November 7th, the book is inspired by their own lives as First Daughters and sisters.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.