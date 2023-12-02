Tori Spelling, 50, wears tiniest bralette as she poses with rarely-seen daughters

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Tori Spelling has had a difficult year, following her split from her husband Dean McDermott after 18 years of marriage, but the actress put her troubles behind her on Friday night to treat four of her five children to a special evening out.

Dean and Tori share five children, Liam Aaron, 16, Stella Doreen, 14, Hattie Margaret, 12, Finn Davey, 11, and Beau Dean, six, and four members of the clan joined their mom to attend the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Los Angeles.

Ever stylish, Tori opted to wear a daring outfit to the occasion, selecting on-trend knee-high boots, paired with a revealing plunging bralette and matching skirt in a black and red glittery tartan – so festive!

© Getty Tori Spelling looked fabulous at the Jingle Ball

The 50-year-old wore her ultra-long hair tumbling down with the curls cascading over her shoulders.

Tori's daughters Stella Doreen and Hattie Margaret went for more laidback looks, rocking grunge-inspired outfits that Avril Lavigne would be proud of. Stella opted for a pair of ultra-low-rise jeans with a crop top to rival her mom's, while 12-year-old Hattie went totally casual in white Crocs, cargo shorts and an oversized white tee.

Hattie's top of choice hinted at why the family had assembled at the Jingle Ball, as it was a piece of Olivia Rodrigo merch, with Olivia performing at the event.

Tori's two youngest sons Finn Davey and Beau Dean also went for rockstar-inspired looks, with their look hair untamed.

© Getty Tori Spelling with four of her five children

Dean and Tori's oldest son, Liam Aaron, opted not to join the family night out, perhaps deciding to stay at the luxury $18k-a-month LA home the family is renting following the marriage split.

© Getty Tori Spelling has had a difficult year

Tori's ex-partner has been open about being the reason their 18-year marriage ended, explaining to The Daily Mail: "All Tori's ever done to this day is want me to be happy and healthy and I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on that woman. I'm taking accountability for that today. And it's the biggest amend that I'm ever going to have to make."

© Getty Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott with their kids in June 2023

Sadly for Dean, he shared he has not seen Tori nor their kids since the end of June, but he shared he has started communication with his ex again via text, and hopes to reunite with his kids soon.

