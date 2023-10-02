Tori Spelling kids tower over her in new photo with emotional message amid tumultuous time in family

Tori Spelling, amid what has been a tough year for her and her family, is focusing on honoring her kids and how grown up they are already.

Earlier this year, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum's estranged husband Dean McDermott announced in a since-deleted social media post that he and his wife were going their "separate ways."

The former couple were together for 18 years, and share kids Liam Aaron, 16, Stella Doreen, 14, Hattie Margaret, 11, Finn Davey, 11, and Beau Dean, six.

Over the weekend, Tori, 50, took to Instagram to give an extra special shoutout to her eldest kids, teens Liam and Stella, who both towered over their mom in a new photo as she marked their latest milestone.

In the sweet snap, the mom-of-five posed in between her two teens before they headed off to their high school's homecoming. 14-year-old Stella opted for a baby blue mini dress with mesh sleeves paired with black Converse, while her older brother wore a black-and-white, printed short-sleeve button down paired with acid-washed black cargo jeans and platform combat boots.

"I'm sorry, little Monkey and Buggy can't come to the phone right now. Why? … Oh, 'cause they're grown!" Tori wrote in her caption, referencing the iconic line from Taylor Swift's song "Look What You Made Me Do," from her 2017 Reputation album.

"My 2 oldest babies @liammcdermott___ and @stella_mcdermott08 went to their #homecoming last night," she continued, adding: "And, NOW little mama had to get one pic with my babes."

She went on: "Forever in my eyes they'll appear their 2 and 3 year old selves with me holding their hands. Now, both [are] taller than me. It happens!"

© Getty Tori and Dean were together for 18 years and share five kids

"These 2 I can proudly say lead with kindness, empathy, and confidence," Tori then endearingly noted, before adding: "But, they are wise and aware and just really cool humans."

© Getty The former couple with their kids in 2019

She concluded: "Proud to be their mom. I trust these 2 because they are just good kids and GET IT! So filled with love and beaming with proudness as mama helps baby birds take flight. No doubt these 2 will soar! And, best of all, they deserve to!"

© Instagram The actress recently shared that she and her kids were momentarily living out of an RV

Her fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and marvel as well over how grown up the kids already are, with one fan writing: "How time flies! It seems like yesterday Liam was a baby on your TV show!" as others followed suit with: "Stella is beautiful. Crazy how fast these kids grow up," and: "What a great shot. Time is just zipping by," as well as: "Great job Tori! Raising good kids is everything in this day and age!"

In the midst of Tori's relationship uncertainty with Dean, rumors have swirled that she and her kids are reportedly living between motels and a rented RV, however she has yet to shed light on the status of her relationship nor her family's living situation.

