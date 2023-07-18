Tori Spelling's mini-me children – a look inside their life away from the spotlight

Tori Spelling is a proud mom of five. Through her marriage to husband Dean McDermott, from whom she is now separated, the actress has welcomed three sons – Liam Aaron, Finn Davey and Beau Dean, as well as daughters Stella Doreen and Hattie Margaret. We're taking a closer look at the family's life away from the spotlight…

© Instagram/Tori Spelling Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott with their five children

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2021, Tori opened up about her approach to parenting. "It's really hard for me because I definitely grew up in a family where we had a lot of support around," she said.

Tori is the daughter of the late Hollywood producer, Aaron Spelling, and his wife, author Candy Spelling.

MORE: Whatever happened to Tori Spelling? From living in a 123-room sprawling mansion to renting out a $ 100-a-night motel

READ: Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott split after 18 years together

She explained: "I grew up with a nanny full-time, so I was always that girl that was like, 'When I have kids, I'm going to do it all myself.' So I still do it all, but I'm still working on that. It's okay to ask for help."

© Ron Galella Tori with her parents Aaron and Candy Spelling

Speaking about her five kids, Tori added: "As long as they're happy, they're healthy, they're loved, at the end of the day, I'm like, 'Okay. Some things fell through the cracks. We didn't get everything done. Tomorrow's a new day.'"

As for how she balances her busy work schedule with life as a mom, Torri revealed all on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast. "I don't like leaving my kids, always try to bring my kids if I can," she said in 2022.

© Rodin Eckenroth Tori with her daughters Stella and Hattie

While Tori and Dean have taken their children to numerous red-carpet events in the past, the kids also enjoy a spot of DIY. Tori's daughter Stella is particularly crafty, with the Beverly Hills 90210 star calling her teen a "Jill-of-all-trades." And judging by Stella's Instagram account this couldn't ring more true.

"Baker / Crafter / crochet / Model / Actress / Animal lover / Anti-Bully activist," is how Stella describes herself in her bio.

Tori and her kids previously resided in their $3.7 million mansion in Hidden Hills, California. According to The Sun, the property boasts five bedrooms and eight bathrooms as well as a custom pool and spa that features a rock waterfall.

However, in July it was reported that Tori and her children were staying in a modest $100-per-night motel after she discovered a devastating mould infestation that was severely affecting her children's health. According to Page Six, Tori and her children have since relocated and are now staying with a friend. Following the news of their separation, it's understood that Dean is staying elsewhere.

© Getty Dean recently announced that he and Tori had decided to separate

Prior to the move, Dean publicly confirmed that he and Tori had decided to separate, although they'll continue to co-parent.

Releasing a statement in June, he said: "It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own."

"We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time."

Dean added: "We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness."