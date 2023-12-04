Kids across the country are getting excited as Christmas approaches, and children in the royal family are just the same, with December holding several festive traditions for the regal clan.

William and Princess Kate’s youngest children Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have already got into the sparkly season with a family trip to the Strictly Come Dancing studios last week where they met hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, the show's professional dancers and toured the costume department.

WATCH: Royal family shares recipe for traditional Christmas pudding

HELLO!’s Online Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey says of the royals’ December plans: “The Princess of Wales has her now-annual Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey on 8 December, but privately, William and Kate have been known to take their children on fun family outings, such as Lapland UK or their school Lambrook's Christmas Fair.

“The festive season ultimately culminates in the big family gathering at Sandringham House for the royals. The King's extended family, including his nieces and nephews, usually join the senior royals on the walk to church on Christmas Day. An invitation has also reportedly been extended to Queen Camilla's children and grandchildren this year, so there are some touching changes to their set-up this year.

“Princess Eugenie will also have a new milestone to mark this year with her family – baby Ernest's first Christmas.”

© Getty The royal family attend the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church in 2022

There is also the royal family’s pre-Christmas lunch, which typically takes place annually at Buckingham Palace on the Wednesday before Christmas.

In 2022, Mike and Zara Tindall were among the guests at King Charles' first pre-Christmas lunch at Windsor Castle, along with their three children, Mia, Lena, four, and baby Lucas.

© Getty The 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in 2022

And back in 2019, former rugby star Mike revealed some fun details about the royals' family get-together. The children get their very own table to sit on in a different room.

Speaking on JOE UK's House of Rugby podcast, he said: "I didn’t drink actually, this is the other one, the family lunch there must be about 70 of us there – there are seven tables and the kiddies have their own little one in a different room. I was on Prince Charles' table. It was lovely, really good."

© Getty Prince Louis leaving church on Christmas Day 2022

On Christmas eve, the royals get together to enjoy an evening together where they give presents. The late Queen used to let her grandchildren help decorate the tree and we wonder if that tradition is being continued by King Charles.

Elle reports Queen Elizabeth II spoke to the senior castle attendant who decorated her Christmas tree. She said: "Yes, that is always the problem, is the children love knocking those [decorations] off. Well my great-grandchildren do, anyway, they enjoy themselves. And the great thing is to make them decorate it and they're a bit more careful." She explained: 'It always looks jolly.'

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Prince Harry and Meghan at 'The Lion King' film premiere in 2019

It's not thought that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will join the royals in the UK for Christmas this year.

HELLO!’s Danielle says: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are likely to invite close family and friends to spend the holidays with them in Montecito, including Meghan's mother Doria Ragland and Meghan's niece, Ashleigh Hale.”