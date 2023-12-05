Mariah Carey shares special Christmas plans with twins Moroccan and Monroe

Mariah Carey has revealed special Christmas plans with her 12-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, whom she shares with Nick Cannon.

The singer is experiencing a heartwarming full-circle moment this holiday season as she set to perform alongside her kids at her annual Christmas concert tour.

This heartfelt occurrence resonates deeply with Mariah, as she recalls being pregnant with her twins while composing the beloved holiday tune "Christmas Time Is in the Air Again" back in 2010.

In an interview with People, Mariah expressed her joy in witnessing her twins' involvement in her performances.

Mariah Carey with her twins

"As they grow up and decide what to do with their lives, it's really nice for me to be able to see them performing onstage,” she said.

Mariah, fondly referring to her children as Roc and Roe, emphasizes her desire to let them carve their own paths, expressing delight in even the small moments like watching them prepare for a show.

Mariah Carey joins twins for lavish stay in Beverly Hills home

“Tonight, before I left the house, my son was practicing on something he's doing for the show,” she shared, beaming with pride.

During the concert, Roc takes the stage to rap during “Here Comes Santa Claus,” while Roe joins her mother for a rendition of “Jesus Born on This Day.”

© Samir Hussein Mariah Carey, with children Moroccan Cannon and Monroe Cannon, performs live

Away from the spotlight, Mariah also juggles her role as a mother, ensuring her kids' education and other responsibilities are balanced with their stage appearances.

“We're going to see how I juggle those two responsibilities,” she acknowledged, understanding the importance of rest and relaxation amidst her busy schedule.

© Instagram Mariah Carey celebrates her waterside birthday with twins Moroccan and Monroe

The twins' involvement in Mariah's shows isn’t new. Last month, they accompanied her to the Billboard Music Awards.

"I love seeing them stepping into this performance space, this music space, and the fact that they’re eager to do it, that’s on them," Mariah said, impressed by their dedication and hard work.

© Instagram Mariah Carey and her twins Moroccan and Monroe in a photo shared on Instagram

In a separate conversation with the outlet about her holiday campaign with The Children's Place, Mariah opened up about watching her kids grow. “Don't rush all of our lives," she joked, admiring the beauty of their transition into young adults. She described them as kind-hearted and enjoyable to be around.

"They're good, nice kids," she added. "They're kind-hearted people, and I really enjoy being around them and watching them grow up into the people that they're ultimately going to become."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.