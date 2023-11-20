Mariah Carey, 54, steals the show in white mini dress at Billboard Awards 2023

Mariah Carey captivated everyone at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, held at various locations.

At 54, Mariah exuded glamour in a stunning white mini dress, boasting a daringly low zipper. She completed her ensemble with coordinating tights and knee-high boots for the event at Culver Studios in Culver City.

Her golden hair styled into a high ponytail, and white sunglasses added a chic touch.

On the red carpet, Mariah fondly recalled her favorite Billboard award show moment - winning Artist of the Decade in 1990.

© Gilbert Flores Mariah Carey accepts the Billboard Chart Achievement Award for "All I Want for Christmas Is You" at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards

"I gave this kind of off-the-cuff speech, that was just one of my favorite times at any awards show, anywhere, ever. That was a good one," the iconic We Belong Together singer reminisced.

When asked about her upcoming tour, Mariah shared that while holiday songs would be the main feature, she would also perform non-holiday tracks to keep the festive spirit alive throughout the year.

© Gilbert Flores Mariah Carey accepts the Billboard Chart Achievement Award for "All I Want For Christmas Is You" alongside her children, Monroe Cannon and Moroccan Scott Cannon

Reflecting on her song 'Vision of Love' hitting #1 on the Hot 100, Mariah admitted she didn't grasp the significance of it at the time. "I'm pretty sure I celebrated. It's a little bit blurry," she said, smiling.

This year's Billboard Music Awards marked a special occasion for Mariah, as she performed 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' at an awards show for the first time.

© Gilbert Flores Mariah Carey onstage

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards, in a departure from tradition, opted for an entirely online ceremony, forgoing the usual television broadcast.

Fans could experience the awards in full on Billboard's dedicated website, BBMAs.watch, from 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Additionally, individual performances and acceptance speeches were available on Billboard's social media platforms.

This innovative format enabled artists to perform from locations around the world. Unlike other award ceremonies, the BBMAs are data-driven, with winners selected based on their performance on the Billboard charts, encompassing album and digital song sales, radio airplay, streaming, and social engagement.

© Instagram Photo shared by Kim Kardashian to her Instagram Stories November 17, where Mariah Carey is performing on stage with her daughter Monroe, 12, during her Christmas concert in California.

In collaboration with Spotify, Billboard introduced 'golden tickets,' offering fans the unique opportunity to travel to the performance locations of their favorite artists during the show.

Joining Mariah in the lineup were renowned artists like David Guetta and Bebe Rexha, KAROL G, NewJeans, Peso Pluma, Stray Kids, and the country sensation Morgan Wallen.

